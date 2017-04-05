The National Council of Teachers of Mathematics (NCTM) will offer more than 700 sessions and workshops covering all levels, pre-K to grade 12, at its 2017 NCTM Annual Meeting & Exposition in San Antonio. The four-day conference, April 5–8, will feature presenters from San Antonio and all across the country and will offer discussions about college- and career-ready standards, new advances and technologies for the classroom, motivating students, inspiring the next generation of math leaders, and access and equity, among many other topics.

“Every year the NCTM Annual Meeting provides a unique opportunity for math educators to come together, share best practices and learn from one another in order to support the learning of each and every student,” said NCTM President Matt Larson. “This year’s theme — Creating Communities and Cultivating Change — is at the heart of what NCTM is all about. We want all educators to feel welcomed and find a community that will support them when they return to the classroom, whether this is your first conference or you are a veteran teacher.”

Keynote speaker and author Jordan Ellenberg, professor of mathematics at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, will kick off the conference. Ellenberg’s work has appeared in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Wired, The Believer and the Boston Globe, and he is the author of the “Do the Math” column in Slate. In 2013 he was named one of the inaugural class of fellows of the American Mathematical Society. Ellenberg’s session, “How Not to Be Wrong: The Power of Mathematical Thinking,” will take place on Wednesday, April 5, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

A session not to be missed this year will be presented by Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman John Urschel, who is using his brains to single-handedly crush jock stereotypes. He holds a master’s degree in mathematics from Pennsylvania State University and is currently studying for his PhD in applied mathematics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In 2014, he co-authored a paper titled “A Cascadic Multigrid Algorithm for Computing the Fiedler Vector of Graph Laplacians” that was published in the Journal of Computational Mathematics. Urschel’s session is on Thursday, April 6, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The closing session will be led by Simon Singh, a science writer and broadcaster based in London. His books include “Fermat’s Enigma,” the first book about mathematics to become a No. 1 bestseller in the U.K. He is also the author of “The Code Book,” “Big Bang: The Origin of the Universe,” “Trick or Treatment: Alternative Medicine on Trial” and “The Simpsons and Their Mathematical Secrets.” In 2003, for services to science education, Queen Elizabeth II awarded him an MBE (member of the most excellent order of the British Empire). Singh’s session, “From Fermat’s Last Theorem to Homer’s Last Theorem,” will take place on Saturday, April 8, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Conference activities will take place at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center (900 E. Market St., San Antonio, TX 78205) and Grand Hyatt San Antonio (600 E. Market St., San Antonio, TX 78205). Attendees may register on-site at the convention center at the following times: Wednesday, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.; Thursday and Friday 7 a.m.–5 p.m.; and Saturday, 7 a.m.–12 p.m. In addition, hundreds of the latest education products will be on display in the Exhibit Hall Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Download the conference app and follow #NCTMannual on social media for up-to-the-minute conference information. For more information about the 2017 NCTM Annual Meeting & Exposition, visit http://www.nctm.org/Conferences-and-Professional-Development/Annual-Meeting-and-Exposition. You can connect with NCTM and the Annual Meeting & Exposition on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact: Ken Krehbiel at kkrehbiel(at)nctm(dot)org. During the conference, call (202) 320-7261.

###

About The National Council of Teachers of Mathematics

The National Council of Teachers of Mathematics is the public voice of mathematics education, supporting teachers to ensure equitable mathematics learning of the highest quality for each and every student through vision, leadership, professional development and research. With 60,000 members and more than 230 Affiliates, it is the world’s largest organization dedicated to improving mathematics education in prekindergarten through grade 12. NCTM is dedicated to ongoing dialogue and constructive discussion with all stakeholders about what is best for students and envisions a world where everyone is enthused about mathematics, sees the value and beauty of mathematics, and is empowered by the opportunities mathematics affords.