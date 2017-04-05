Channel partners today expect and demand multi-channel, self-service options from their vendors. ConnectBooster integrated with Dynamics GP to allow that self-service option for reviewing, downloading and paying invoices

ConnectBooster, the premier payments processing software that automates payments for channel partners, continues to enhance its platform through a new integration with Microsoft Dynamics GP (Great Plains).

Dynamics GP is a leader in the mid-size accounting software space and has a passionate customer base within the channel. Through ConnectBooster’s new integration, channel partners will be able to leverage Dynamics GP through their modern, cloud-based solution which helps channel partners better present invoices and collect payments from their clients. All of this is integrated in real-time to push payments into Dynamics GP, removing hours of data entry and reconciliation.

“Channel partners today expect and demand multi-channel, self-service options from their vendors. ConnectBooster integrated with Dynamics GP to allow that self-service option for reviewing, downloading and paying invoices,” said ConnectBooster CTO, Matt Bitzegaio.

ConnectBooster’s integration with Dynamics GP offers the following benefits:



Support for full and partial payments.

Easily apply payments across multiple invoices.

Flexibility and convenience provided to the clients of channel partners.

Auto-payment settings to completely automate the collection of invoices.

Full support for credit card and e-check payment processing.

“We are excited to continue to enhance ConnectBooster based on the feedback of our partners and community. Our development team is focused on providing and improving our Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for channel partners through unique integrations into accounting software like Dynamics GP,” said ConnectBooster President, Ryan Goodman.

About ConnectBooster: ConnectBooster is a wholly owned subsidiary of BNG Holdings Inc., and is the only fully automated payments processing solution for channel partners that solves payments automation, accounts receivable, and accounting issues. To learn more and get started, visit http://www.connectbooster.com.