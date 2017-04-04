Pierbridge, Inc., developer of Transtream, a leading transportation management software (TMS) platform, has added a new feature that enables shippers to more accurately determine the most cost-effective way to pack orders, reducing waste and shipping costs.

With increasing eCommerce volumes squeezing carrier capacity, UPS and FedEx are now applying ‘dimensional weight factors’ to more cartons that are too large relative to their contents’ weight. “Call it an ‘air tax’,” said Pierbridge CEO Bob Malley. “This means that shippers are more likely to find unexpected fees on their carrier invoices, directly impacting their bottom lines. Transtream’s new Opdimizer feature provides a way to better predict shipping costs in order entry and shopping carts, and then ensures orders are packed in the most cost-effective way possible in fulfillment.”

Opdimizer applies advanced algorithms to SKU dimensions and weights, carton sizes, carrier dimensional weight factors, fill %, and other packing rules to determine the most optimal packing method for each order. Unlike other cartonization technologies, Opdimizer’s dimensional rate shopping capability will take transportation costs into account and automatically switch to an alternate carrier service selection to either avoid or reduce dimensional rates.

“This is a differentiated offering,” said Steve Banker, VP of Supply Chain Services at ARC Advisory Group. “There are cartonization solutions that work to combine more products in a smaller package. And there are solutions that select the service that best allows a company to hit their service targets at the lowest cost. But there are no solutions that jointly optimize across both domains. Cartonization already had a great ROI; it is about to get better.”

About Pierbridge, Inc.

Founded in 2004 by an experienced executive team with a proven track record of success in the transportation software industry, Pierbridge is now a global organization with offices in North America, UK, and Europe. Pierbridge’s Transtream technology powers some of the largest shipping operations in the world. Pierbridge is the only transportation management software that has earned both FedEx Diamond and UPS ConnectShip Platinum partner status for the last three years, in recognition of product excellence and customer adoption. For more information about Opdimizer, visit http://www.opdimizer.com or email chris.brejak(at)pierbridge(dot)com. For more information about Pierbridge, visit http://www.pierbridge.com.