IMCI Technologies announces expansion into home market

IMCI Technologies, a leading and proven provider of Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) solutions, announced today their expansion into the connected home market. The company, built on a rich history of innovation and industry firsts in telecommunications, power and utilities, public safety, building management, and more intends to leverage their decades of experience in creating a smart home product that will be component vendor, device protocol and transmission media independent.

“Our core focus has always been making the day‐to‐day monitoring, operation, and maintenance of operational infrastructures more efficient and less expensive” says Sam Zamani, IMCI President and CEO. “We felt now is the time to apply that expertise to what’s currently a confusing smart home market”.

Product details and availability will be announced in the near future.

About IMCI

For more than 20 years IMCI has offered a remote monitoring and management solution that allows users to aggregate software and hardware from different manufactures, platforms, and languages (protocols). The pioneering, vendor-neutral Open-i Product Family offers the ability to take control of facility equipment, sensors (legacy and IoT), meters, and network elements in buildings, giving you the advantage of remotely monitoring and managing physical devices including generators, HVAC, lighting, radios, multiplexers, cameras, antennas, fans, and more from a single, easy-to-navigate secure web interface.

The Company’s IRiS Management Software is a secure, OS, DBMS and browser-independent, web-based platform enabling the seamless collection, translation, reporting, and dissemination of information from an unlimited number of Open-i’s and their sensors, meters, network elements, and facility equipment. IRiS also monitors other vendors’ network elements, security devices, facility equipment, sensors, meters, and infrastructure products that communicate via SNMP.

Our customers include Fortune 500 companies, enterprise organizations, private corporations, and government entities in the United States, Canada, South America, Asia, and Europe.

For more information about IMCI please contact Shannon McElyea at +1 703-467-2979 or email at shannon(at)imci(dot)net.