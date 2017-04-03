HBR Consulting LLC (HBR) and LexisNexis (LN), a division of RELX Group, announced a joint venture effective March 31, 2017 to address clients’ hosting and infrastructure needs while providing a full suite of managed services to address core IT and litigation support requirements.

Under the agreement, Managed Technology Services LLC (MTS) will be jointly operated by HBR and LN. MTS will leverage leading technologies and best practices to provide clients secure and scalable solutions in an increasingly competitive legal environment. The newly formed MTS will address IT and litigation support needs more comprehensively than would be possible through either company’s individual efforts.

“HBR is dedicated to supporting its clients across the managed services continuum. Given the overlap between HBR and LN clients, we believe our clients will benefit from the newly expanded and strengthened depth of our capabilities across the legal vertical,” said Chris Petrini-Poli, chief executive officer of HBR. “MTS will be a key component of HBR’s Managed Services solution. We are looking forward to combining our capabilities and technologies.”

“MTS will be able to make the continued investments necessary for the automation and implementation of leading-edge technologies. We believe these new technologies will ensure our clients remain competitive, providing the security and scalability necessary to deliver the optimal mix of performance, cost and risk mitigation,” said Jesse Alexander, interim chief executive officer of MTS. “The HBR / LN partnership (MTS) will enable law firms to better serve and address their clients’ ever increasing requirements and demands. I am excited about the opportunities ahead.”

Employees supporting the joint venture will continue working in offices located primarily in the Dayton, Ohio and Raleigh, North Carolina areas.

About HBR Consulting

HBR Consulting (HBR) delivers advisory, managed services and software solutions that increase productivity and profitability, while mitigating risk for law firms, law departments and corporations. Thought leaders with decades of experience, we deliver value to our clients. HBR has long-term relationships working with 90 percent of Am Law 200 law firms and 35 percent of Fortune 500 corporate law departments.