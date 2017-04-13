“We look to work with progressive companies such as DecisivEdge to bring to clients the solutions they need to differentiate, enhance and grow their businesses.”

DecisivEdge, LLC, a leading business consulting and technology services company and Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced the launch of its Lending and Leasing as a Service (LLaaS) product, powered by Oracle. LLaaS is a simple, flexible, securely featured and cost-effective way for small and medium sized lenders to the leverage the capabilities of a world-class solution.

Oracle Financial Services Lending and Leasing (OFSLL) is at the core of DecisivEdge’s offering. It is hosted in a securely featured cloud and bundled with 24/7 monitoring, support and other value added services. The service is priced based on account volume and service levels selected by the subscriber. This simplifies adoption and dramatically reduces the cost of entry. DecisivEdge is onboarding its first customer, a midsized lessor of residential HVAC equipment, to the platform and is working with several other interested lenders.

“We are extremely excited to be working with Oracle to bring this innovative solution to the marketplace,” said Andrew MacDowell, Senior Vice President of Business Optimization at DecisivEdge. “The traditional model requires a sizable up-front capital expense to acquire the software and infrastructure, often putting such a solution out of reach for small and medium sized lenders,” said MacDowell.

“We are delighted to collaborate with DecisivEdge to offer an innovative solution alternative to our customers,” said Andrea Klein, Vice President, Alliances, Oracle Financial Services. “We look to work with progressive companies such as DecisivEdge to bring to clients the solutions they need to differentiate, enhance and grow their businesses.”

About DecisivEdge

DecisivEdge is a technology services and consulting company. We support our clients’ critical business and technology needs by providing them with the customized technology solutions, operational strategies and detailed analytics required to seize their market opportunity.

We are knowledge leaders with deep experience. Our clients benefit from our unique ideas, knowledge of industry best practices and our ability to develop creative solutions to overcome their highest priority business and technology challenges. Our collaborative approach is designed to really understand our clients’ business objectives, and then deploy a seasoned solution delivery team to get the job done right the first time. To find out more visit: https://www.decisivedge.com/newsroom/decisivedge-launches-lending-leasing-service-powered-oracle/

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.