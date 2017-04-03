The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) is pleased to announce that U.S. Xpress, Inc. has renewed its Gold Level Partnership to support the nonprofit organization’s efforts to engage more women in the transportation industry.

As WIT celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2017, the association continues to pursue its mission: encouraging women to consider careers in the trucking industry, addressing obstacles that might keep them from succeeding, and celebrating the success of its members. The annual Accelerate! Conference and Expo, the WIT Index which monitors the representation of women in the industry, and ride-alongs with regulators and legislators are just a few examples of recent initiatives that are helping the organization achieve its mission.

U.S. Xpress has supported WIT at the Gold Level since 2014. In addition to providing financial support, the company actively participates in the association. John White, Chief Marketing Officer, serves on WIT’s Board of Directors.

“We recognize the value that having a diverse workplace brings to U.S. Xpress and our industry as a whole,” said Lisa Pate, president and chief administrative officer at U.S. Xpress. “We appreciate the work that Women In Trucking does to promote our industry as a unique and rewarding career option for women.”

“The Women In Trucking Association has come a long way over the past decade,” said Ellen Voie, WIT president and CEO. “With determination, hard work, and support from business leaders like U.S. Xpress, we’ve made great strides toward our mission. With their continued partnership, we anticipate making even greater progress in our efforts to involve more women in the transportation industry,”

###

About Women In Trucking Association, Inc.

Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Arrow Truck Sales, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems, Daimler Trucks North America, BMO Transportation Finance, Expediter Services, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Ryder System, Inc., U.S. Xpress, and Walmart. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn. For more information, visit http://www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

Founded in 1985, U.S. Xpress Enterprises is the nation’s second largest privately owned truckload carrier, providing a wide variety of transportation solutions throughout North America. We are committed to being at the forefront of safety compliance, using comprehensive training for our staff and drivers and ensuring our trucks feature the latest safety innovations. With a dedication to minimizing our impact on the environment, U.S. Xpress is a SmartWay Transport Partner. U.S. Xpress Enterprises affiliates include Total Transportation of Mississippi, Xpress Global Systems and Xpress Internacional. For more information, please visit http://www.usxpress.com.

-