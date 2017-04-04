The Lodge at Torrey Pines Celebrates 15th Anniversary

The Lodge at Torrey Pines

The Lodge at Torrey Pines, one of Southern California’s most notable hotels, is celebrating its 15th anniversary as a mainstay in the luxury hospitality industry. The Lodge has earned the AAA Five Diamond distinction every year since opening in 2002, and is known as a cornerstone in the La Jolla community. Today, the luxury resort is launching an exclusive $15,000 room package – curated for an unforgettable experience for a group up to eight people.

“Fifteen years is a significant milestone that we’ve achieved through the loyalty of our guests and the exceptional dedication of our staff,” said Bill Gross, General Manager of The Lodge at Torrey Pines. “To celebrate, we put together a one-of-a-kind trip that captures the essence of The Lodge at Torrey Pines – suites overlooking the Torrey Pines Golf Course, an in-room farm-to-table culinary experience, and a private hike exploring the surrounding nature – all in one package.”

The $15,000 anniversary package offers some of the key highlights of the resort and a true VIP group experience including a two-night stay for eight people in a combination of four luxurious suites, a private four-course dinner party with The Lodge’s Chef cooking in the privacy of the Blacker or Gamble suite, and a private group hiking tour of the nearby Torrey Pines State Reserve. Other perks include daily breakfast, complimentary airport transfer and hotel parking, and a personal group yoga class. Guests can book this curated package by calling (858) 453-4420.

The Lodge is also celebrating with a variety of on-property specials including a throwback tasting menu at A.R. Valentien, the signature fine dining restaurant led by Executive Chef Jeff Jackson. The tasting menu features dishes from the original opening menu fifteen years ago, including Veal Cheeks braised slowly with white wine, aromatic vegetables and herbs as well as Tuna Carpaccio with horseradish crème fraîche, fried capers, and fried parsley.

Throughout the resort, guests can toast with The 15 – a specialty anniversary cocktail. This libation is prepared with El Dorado 15 Year Old Special Reserve Rum, amaretto, white peach purée, orange juice, rimmed with Tajin and garnished with a smoked and candied orange wheel.

Guests are also able to pamper themselves at The Spa at Torrey Pines and receive 15% off The Lodge Celebration package. The service begins with a personalized 80-minute organic lime sugar scrub and massage followed by a 50-minute organic facial. Feel radiant from head-to-toe, and also receive a plush spa robe and handcrafted chocolates.

For more information, please visit http://www.lodgetorreypines.com.

About The Lodge at Torrey Pines:

The Lodge at Torrey Pines is an AAA Five Diamond award-winning property offering views of the world renowned Torrey Pines Golf Course and the Pacific Ocean. Guests of The Lodge can take advantage of the near perfect weather while hiking the Torrey Pines State Reserve, golfing on Torrey Pines Golf Course or relaxing at the spa. The Lodge pays tribute to the California Craftsman Movement and is modeled after Greene and Greene’s famed Gamble and Blacker houses in Pasadena, California, two of the finest examples of early 1900s Craftsman-style architecture. The Lodge features 170 spacious guest rooms and suites, a 9,500 square-foot full-service spa and two restaurants serving contemporary California cuisine. The Lodge is owned and operated by Evans Hotels and is in proximity to the San Diego International Airport, downtown San Diego and downtown La Jolla. The Lodge is located at 11480 North Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla, CA 92037. For reservations, call (858) 453-4420 or visit http://www.lodgetorreypines.com.