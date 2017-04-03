PaymentVision, a leader in PCI-certified electronic payment gateway services, has announced the issue by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on February 21, 2017 of a new patent covering the company’s technology directed toward the enrollment of financial accounts.

The new patent, US 9,576,279, on an invention by PaymentVision’s collaborators, Robert E. Pollin, Brian Downey, and Sean Fleming, is entitled “SYSTEM AND METHOD FOR REGISTERING FINANCIAL ACCOUNTS” and includes claims covering a method for facilitating secure payments within a merchant computing system without exposing it to financial account information.

For nearly 3 decades, PaymentVision has been committed to providing businesses with a complete suite of secure payment processing services. These services provide businesses with the ability to accept all forms of payment – credit card, debit card, check-by-phone, and electronic check – online, in their call centers, IVR, mobile device, or through integrated software API solutions.

“As a pioneer in electronic payment processing, we’ve always recognized the importance of developing and protecting our technology,” said Robert E. Pollin, Founder and CEO of PaymentVision. “To have our creativity recognized by the U.S. Patent and Trademark office is a source of pride for the entire Paymentvision team – who are focused on the delivery of innovative payment solutions to enterprise clients, backed by our unparalleled obsession for customer service – and serves to confirm our commitment to excellence as well as the bright future of PaymentVision.”

To learn more about PaymentVision’s integrated payment services and to see a list of PaymentVision’s patents, visit http://www.paymentvision.com.

About PaymentVision

PaymentVision is a biller-direct, PCI-certified, electronic payment gateway provider. PaymentVision offers clients the unified ability to accept ACH, check, and credit or debit card payments, by phone, or through Internet channels. PaymentVision solutions handle billions of dollars for thousands of financial institutions, large and small nationwide including, credit unions, banks, consumer finance, and collection agencies. For more information, please visit http://www.paymentvision.com; follow PaymentVision on Twitter @PaymentVision or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/paymentvision; or call 800-345-7243.

About Autoscribe Corporation

Autoscribe Corporation is a leading financial services company and payment processor. With more than two decades of innovation and leadership in the financial technology industry, Autoscribe offers a full suite of tools through PaymentVision and Lyons Commercial Data to help their customers grow their business, simplify payment processing, mitigate risk, and ensure compliance. Recently named to the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing private companies in the nation, Autoscribe has thousands of customers and processes more than $2 billion in transactions annually. For more information, please visit http://www.autoscribe.com; follow Autoscribe on Twitter @AutoscribeCorp or on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/autoscribe; or call 800-345-7243.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” including, without limitation, statements regarding future events and Autoscribe Corporation’s business, strategy and results that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are sometimes identified by words such as “will”, “may”, “could”, “should,” “would”, “project”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “plan,” “estimate”, “forecast”, “potential”, “intend”, “continue”, “target”, “opportunities” and variations of these words or comparable words. As a result of the ultimate outcome of such risks and uncertainties, Autoscribe Corporation’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Autoscribe Corporation’s current beliefs or expectations, and there are a number of important factors that could cause the actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks related to the successful offering of the products and services of Autoscribe Corporation; and other risks that may impact Autoscribe Corporation’s business. Autoscribe Corporation expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this and other documents may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

Note to Editors: Autoscribe and PaymentVision are registered trademarks of Autoscribe Corporation. All other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.