Ultimus, Inc., developer of Composed Process Solutions and Adaptive BPM Suite software, announced its second straight year of 400% growth in the number of new Composed Process Solutions (“CPS”) customers.

CPS is now in use on five continents and in eight industries including Commercial and Retail Banking, Insurance, Finance, CPG Manufacturing, Technology, Business Services, and Government.

Ultimus Composed Process Solutions technology is a completely new, “Industrial Approach” to low-code software development that produces unmatched gains in application delivery time, quality, manageability, cost, and business value. CPS “composes” enterprise software and software families on-demand from digital assets in a common CPS Digital Solution Ecosystem.

Karl Freiheit, President of Ultimus, commented “Although innovation has always been in Ultimus DNA, CPS stands out among our firsts because of the profound impact it is having on our customers’ digital transformation efforts. Our employees have worked passionately and diligently to make this exciting technology a reality and the market response we’ve gotten is a direct reflection of their effort and vision”.

About Ultimus, Inc.

Ultimus is a leading global provider of technologies and solutions that automate enterprise business processes for optimal customer service, operational efficiency, and time-to-live. Ultimus technologies for rapid application development (Composed Process Solutions); process design, orchestration, modeling, and optimization (Adaptive BPM Suite); and in-production solution performance, usability, and productivity (Advanced Task Service) together with Ultimus Enterprise Services have been used to automate over 1,400 business processes across every major region, language, and industry. For more information, visit http://www.Ultimus.com.