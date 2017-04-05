Now with InstaPawn, customers can shop their favorite pawn shops 24/7 from a mobile phone! In 2017, we expect over 500 stores added to the Bravo Platform, and we’re on target for the best year ever with the biggest pawn operations switching to Bravo," said Tally Mack, CEO of Bravo Pawn Systems.

Bravo Pawn Systems, the fastest-growing software platform for Pawnbrokers, has announced it’s new “Mobile Shop” feature in InstaPawn -- the industry’s 1st mobile app – giving pawn customers even more convenience!

Now with InstaPawn, customers can shop their favorite pawn shops 24/7 from a mobile phone. InstaPawn allows customers to see all their pawn transactions, loan history, and even make a payment in the app. For pawnshop owners, the transaction is 100% automated and funds are directly deposited into their account. Pawn stores can more than double their layaway business by allowing customers to pay on mobile.

Pawn owners and operators on Bravo’s platform can choose how they want to customize InstaPawn, directing customers to either their store inventory via their Company Branded site or to the Buya Marketplace at http://www.buya.com. Buya is home to the internet’s best prices and value, giving shoppers the opportunity to negotiate with merchants with “Make Offer” and a 100% money-back guarantee on all items except for “as-is,” Buya is like eBay and Amazon’s used good marketplaces but items come directly from licensed merchants from all over the United States. Each item has been submitted to local and national law enforcement agencies so customers can purchase items ethically and safely.

“In 2017, we expect over 500 stores added to the Bravo Platform, and we’re on target for the best year ever with the biggest pawn operations switching to Bravo. Pawnbrokers of all sizes - single store, multiple store operators, and international enterprises are choosing Bravo,” said Tally Mack, CEO of Bravo Pawn Systems.

Mack added, “Bravo continues to charge ahead with innovation, eCommerce, new applications, Mobile, Machine Learning AI, and best practices that drive efficiency and profits for pawnbrokers.”

