FreeConferenceCall.com, the most recognized conferencing brand on the planet, is now available in India. Users can access international conferencing services to communicate with family, friends, customers and colleagues in India — absolutely free.

FreeConferenceCall.com provides callers in India with instant local access to its reliable and secure conferencing and collaboration services. Conferencing within India includes: high definition audio, screen sharing and video with up to 1,000 participants at no cost. Customers recently ranked the FreeConferenceCall.com web conferencing software the highest amongst its competitors for usability. By following a few simple steps, users can teach, manage projects, conduct religious meetings, work remotely or connect and reunite with family anywhere in the world.

“We’re excited about this new geographical extension of our services into one of the largest and most dynamic telecommunications markets in the world,” said Josh Lowenthal, president of FreeConferenceCall.com. “The Indian diaspora is rich with communities and businesses that can benefit from streamlined access to conference calling services. We look forward to helping the Indian population connect and collaborate at home and around the world.”

India currently has the second largest telecommunication market, with the third highest number of internet users in the world. According to the latest UN survey on international migrant trends, India’s diaspora population is the largest in the world with 16 million Indian people living outside of their country in 2015. India itself hosted 5.2 million migrants in 2015.

Whether conducting collaborative business meetings or speaking with family and friends, people across India can now use conference calling without limits. Users gain simple and free access to high-quality audio conferencing—no downloads or purchases required. In addition, the ability to host and join calls with others around the world using this full-featured mobile audio conferencing service will revolutionize the way people in India communicate while on the go.

“At FreeConferenceCall.com, we are dedicated to bringing free and easy-to-use international group calling services to all corners of the earth,” said Lowenthal. “We are delighted to add India to our ever-growing list of countries that we serve. India is an amazing market and we’re proud to provide free high-quality conferencing solutions. We are truly offering the Indian population with the means to transform the way they communicate and connect across multiple destinations around the world.”

About FreeConferenceCall.com

FreeConferenceCall.com is the most recognized conferencing brand in the world with users in more than 800,000 businesses, including nearly all Fortune 500. Service offerings around the globe with unlimited use include: high-quality HD audio conferencing, screen sharing, video conferencing, audio and visual recordings, customized greetings, security features, desktop scheduling and mobile applications. Mid-market and enterprise customers can take advantage of FreeConferenceCall.com For Business™: high-quality, reliable and secure conferencing and collaboration services complemented by 24/7 customer support, enterprise account management teams, consolidated billing, customized user analytic reports, employee rollout and training and white-label services.

FreeConferenceCall.com was founded by David Erickson in 2001 and is based in Long Beach, California.