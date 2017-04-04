PTSD Will Be Discussed on an Upcoming "Informed" Episode With Rob Lowe

The "Informed" seres will be covering the topic of PTSD on an upcoming episode, hosted by Rob Lowe. PTSD is well known to wreak havoc in the life of returning vets, and most people know that it can be caused by experiencing the horrors of war. What, perhaps, is lesser known is that PTSD can be caused by other events that are closer to home.

PTSD can occur after a person witnesses a traumatic event, after they have been assaulted, had a car accident, or survived a natural disaster. One of the hallmarks of PTSD is that it can last beyond the normal span of the few weeks or months that it normally takes to heal from such an event. The presence of nightmares and intrusive memories can indicate that a person is dealing with PTSD. Other common symptoms include hyperarousal, which includes startling easily, being jittery and always on the lookout for danger, feeling numb, and avoiding places and things that remind the individual of the traumatic event.

Robe Lowe is the host of the educational television show, Informed. On each episode, the program delves into a specific topic in the field of business, history, medicine, or science. The show features an award-winning team of writers, producers, and crew who work diligently at their craft to produce the highest quality in television production. Distributed to Public Television and PBS Member stations, this program continues to educate consumers on a variety of topics.

