Caliber Public Safety is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Martin as the Sales Account Manager for a territory that includes North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Mr. Martin has over 20 years of experience in the public safety software industry having previously marketed an extensive range of state-of-the-art public safety solutions to a broad range of municipalities in the Middle Atlantic and Southeastern U.S. His background in corporate information technology and consulting is conveyed to the clients as he brings in-depth product knowledge and a sharp focus on long-term client relationships. Mike has successfully built and supported a client base of over 100 public safety agencies over the course of his career.

“Mr. Martin brings the talents of a seasoned professional to our sales team,” said Faysal Tay, Vice President of Sales for Caliber Public Safety. “Mike has extensive industry experience that includes a consistent record of sales achievement, which will be a great benefit of our clients. We are confident that his unique industry perspective will contribute to Caliber's future success. Mike joins us at a time when our overall organization is growing to keep up with demands from the public safety community.”

About Caliber Public Safety

Caliber Public Safety offers enterprise solutions in the areas of Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD), Records Management Software (RMS), Mobile, and Offender Management Solutions (OMS). Through strategic partnerships we have expanded our scope and reach, positioning our division to provide innovative products for agencies of every size throughout the United States.

Caliber Public Safety is committed to creating reliable software with unique information sharing ability that provides instantaneous access to critical, relevant information across multiple agencies. We combine industry best practices with our state of the art suite of products to deliver a client experience that is second to none. The full line of Caliber Public Safety software delivers the critical edge to frontline responders when seconds count.

Caliber Public Safety is a business unit of the Harris Operating Group of Constellation Software, Inc.

Harris Systems USA, Inc. is a member of the Harris Operating Group and is one of the legal entities that markets and distributes software products and services under the Caliber Public Safety platform.