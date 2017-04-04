Fiduciary Education Fiduciary education must be a priority for plan sponsors. During my time at DOL I found that most plan sponsors were not aware of their responsibilities and the personal risk associated with managing their plan.

The flagship course and certification is ERISA Smart Fiduciary Education for Plan Sponsors, which allows students to learn directly from David Donaldson, former Senior Department of Labor Investigator and CEO of ERISA Smart. “Fiduciary education must be a priority for plan sponsors. It will help them navigate the complexities of fulfilling fiduciary responsibilities. During my time at the DOL I found that most plan sponsors were not aware of their responsibilities and the personal risk associated with managing their plan. It is what you don't know that gets you in trouble during a DOL investigation,” says Donaldson. The course is relevant for any business owner, CFO, or HR professional of any plan size. Students learn about topics covering fiduciary responsibilities, hiring and monitoring service providers, and understanding fees. Additionally, the course is approved for three hours of HRCI General and SHRM PDC Credit.

Brent Willey, Director at Xponential Growth Solutions, found “In talking with plan sponsors and committee members, we saw a tremendous need for education and guidance. We want to provide simple, prudent and cost-effective independent education. Better plan management will benefit both employers and participants.”

Fiduciary training has come up in recent 401(k) lawsuits. In those cases, plan sponsors with fiduciary training have come out better than those without it. Fiduciary Education will expand into a series of courses and certifications covering other essential retirement plan management topics.

Xponential Growth Solutions provides retirement plan sponsors with education, plan evaluation tools, and connections. Xponential founded the Retirement Plan Roadshow, a unique series of educational conferences across the nation to promote fiduciary due diligence to enhance retirement outcomes.

ERISA SMART, Inc is a firm owned, staffed and managed by former U.S. Department Investigators. Their comprehensive suite of tools and consulting services are designed to assist with overall plan compliance through the implementation of ERISA best practices and expert guidance.