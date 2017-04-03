Smart Vision Lights, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-brightness LED lights for industrial applications, announced that it is launching the LLPX and the LLPX-H Series — second generations of the LLP backlight and LLP-H diffuse ring light panel, respectively — that allow for more intensity with the same familiar ease of mounting, along with a MultiDrive™ controller that delivers up to 10 times the power versus continuous wave (CW) operation.

With the LLPX and the LLPX-H Series’ new optically clear internal light dispersion grid and matte white–finished backing plate, more light is reflected up and out through the diffusion acrylic. While the standard LLPX-H comes with two different-sized holes to accommodate a variety of stock camera mounts, custom sizes and multiple hole designs are also available by request.

The LLPX and the LLPX-H Series’ new MultiDriveTM controller combines two drives into one, with CW operation and OverDrive™ high-pulse operation. Users can run the product in CW operation or pulse/strobe the light at the maximum allowed intensity by simply setting the product parameters. Select OverDriveTM to achieve 10 times the power.

As an added benefit, by regulating the current delivered to the LEDs and limiting the duty cycle of the light, the built-in MultiDriveTM protects the LEDs from premature degradation and failure caused by excessive heat.

Customers who have the first-generation products (LLP, ODLLP; LLP-H, ODLLP-H) are encouraged to migrate to the updated models. The end-of-sale date for the first-generation panels is December 30, 2016.

More information about end-of-sale dates and policies can be found at

http://smartvisionlights.com/end-of-life-llp-and-llph and http://smartvisionlights.com/products-end-of-life-policy.

More information about the LLPX Series of Diffuse Large Light Panels can be found at http://smartvisionlights.com/products/llpx-large-light-panel-backlight.

More information about the LLPX-H Series of Diffuse Large Light Panels can be found at http://smartvisionlights.com/products/llpx-h-diffuse-large-light-panel.

About Smart Vision Lights

Smart Vision Lights (Muskegon, Mich.) is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-brightness LED lights for industrial applications, including machine vision. Smart Vision Lights products come with universal internal current-control drivers, offering constant or strobed operation, reduced wiring requirements, and easy installation. Smart Vision Lights products also are the safest on the market thanks to the company’s in-house IEC 62741 light-testing laboratory, guaranteeing conformity and compliance for your lighting systems, regardless of where they are installed around the globe. Learn more at SmartVisionLights.com or by calling (231) 722-1199 in the U.S.