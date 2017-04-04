Aimetis Users can safeguard against network cameras using default, weak, and static passwords, as well as easily remediate firmware security flaws

Aimetis Corp., a global leader in intelligent video management software (VMS), today announced the latest version of Aimetis Enterprise Manager™ (AEM), a cloud-based centralized management solution that streamlines IT operations in multi-site VMS deployments. The release is a major product release as it offers a new deployment model made possible through the introduction of the AEM Bridge. Using the AEM Bridge, AEM can manage network cameras without requiring Aimetis Symphony VMS.

The new AEM Bridge device spans the communication gap between network cameras and the cloud. Bridge devices sit behind the customer firewall at each location and make a secure connection to AEM, enabling AEM to capture camera health statistics, report on failures, and update firmware, regardless of which VMS is used. Typically, one AEM Bridge will be required per customer site.

AEM SaaS subscriptions are sold in blocks, starting at USD one dollar per camera per month and USD $17 per Aimetis Symphony VMS server per month. The per element price can be reduced, based on contract term and the number of elements being managed. The AEM Bridge is offered at USD $199 MSRP.

Automated camera firmware updates via AEM Bridge (Axis, Bosch, Samsung, and Vivotek are supported with more to come soon)

Centralized camera password management via user-defined policies (requires Aimetis Symphony VMS)

Aimetis Thin Client health monitoring and firmware management

Camera inventory management reporting

Continuous camera health monitoring via AEM Bridge

“AEM now increases the security of security by addressing common attack vectors,” said Justin Schorn, VP Product Management at Aimetis. “Users can safeguard against network cameras using default, weak, and static passwords, as well as easily remediate firmware security flaws.”

“At Aimetis, we simplify the management of video surveillance,” said Marc Holtenhoff, CEO at Aimetis. “AEM is the next evolutionary step to ensure our customers can manage systems that continually scale and grow in complexity. We will continue to innovate and push boundaries as the industry changes.”

Aimetis Enterprise Manager will be on display at ISC West, April 5-7 2017 in the Aimetis booth (19071).

About Aimetis

Aimetis, a Senstar company, simplifies the management of network video for security surveillance by offering smart solutions with the lowest total cost of ownership for our connected world. Combining an industry leading video management system with integrated analytics and centralized management in the cloud, Aimetis delivers the most scalable and easiest to use video management platform on the market. Founded in 2003, Aimetis has established itself as a global leader in intelligent video management from its headquarters in Waterloo, Canada. Aimetis has distributors and certified partners in over 100 countries and serves a variety of industries, including retail, transportation, and others.