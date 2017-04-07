“We have incredible raffle items, including ‘Come Sail Away with Courage’ an opportunity to sail with 10 friends, a lake house rental, Indians, Cavs and Ohio State tickets, a home improvement package and more."

Annual event benefits Akron Children’s Haslinger Pediatric Palliative Care Center

Who: Wine, Beer and Food Lovers

What: Taste of Courage Annual Event

When: Saturday, May 13, 2017 from 7:00 -11:00 p.m.

Where: Strongsville Elegant Event Center, Ernfelt Strongsville Rec Center, 18100 Royalton Road, Strongsville, Ohio

Why: To enjoy food, beverages and music while supporting a good cause

Courage for Carina, a non-profit organization that benefits Akron Children's Haslinger Pediatric Palliative Care Center, is holding its annual “Taste of Courage” wine and beer tasting event on Saturday, May 13, 2017 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Strongsville Elegant Event Center inside Ehrnfelt Strongsville Rec Center located at 18100 Royalton Road, Strongsville, Ohio 44136.

The event features a lively evening of wine or beer tasting, food stations, unique silent auction items, raffled gift baskets, sideboards and a wine “tree of chance.” Music will be provided by Spin Productions.

“We are thrilled with our new location in Strongsville Rec Center, that will provide larger space for more tables and seating,” said Ann Britz, founder of Courage for Carina. “We have incredible raffle items, including ‘Come Sail Away with Courage’ an opportunity to sail with 10 friends on a custom sailboat, a Vermillion Lake House rental, Indians, Cavs and Ohio State Tickets, a fabulous home improvement package and much more.”

Cost for the event, which is tax deductible, is $45 until May 10. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $55. Tickets can be purchased online: http://www.courageforcarina.org/events

About Courage for Carina Foundation

Established in 2009, the Courage for Carina Foundation is a nonprofit 501c3 organization created in honor of Carina Ruth–Ann Britz, a child who was born with a life threatening illness. The organization’s mission is to assist chronically ill children and their families through the Haslinger Pediatric Palliative Care Center at Akron Children's Hospital.

Over the last six years, the collaborative efforts of Carina’s family, friends, and the local community have successfully raised over $138,000, assisting more than 800 families whose children receive critical care from the Akron Children's Palliative Care Center.

For more information or to make a donation, visit: http://www.CourageforCarina.org.

Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/courage.for.carina/

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Courage for Carina founder, Ann Britz, please contact:

Rosemarie Ascherl

roseascherl(at)gmail(dot)com

216.970.4329