Summit Sky Ranch Sells 85 Homes for $71.5 Million in 18 Months

Alpine Home at Summit Sky Ranch In Silverthorne in particular, there’s been tremendous excitement about the Town’s downtown development and revitalization plans... It’s the opportunity for buyers to be part of this young mountain town’s history in the making.”

Silverthorne’s Summit Sky Ranch is leading the pack in Summit County’s hot real estate market, experiencing steady, strong sales with 85 contracts committed and $71.5 million in total sales volume since launching 18 months ago, including 12 contracts so far in 2017. The first and second phase of homes have completely sold out, with just 10 new homes about to be released for purchase in the development’s next phase.

“Despite coming out of a time of year that is typically slower for mountain real estate sales, coupled with heavy snowfall that makes property tours a challenge, we are thrilled with the record-breaking pace of activity at Summit Sky Ranch,” said Tricia McCaffrey Hyon, Sr. VP of Sales, IMI Mountain Region. “Summit Sky Ranch attracts outdoor enthusiasts, and true to form, our buyers have been willing and eager to tour the community by snowshoeing with us. Their excitement is contagious, and certainly mirrors the rate at which buyers are signing new contracts.”

According to Land Title’s 2016 Mountain Resort Market Analysis, Summit County sales have been on the rise since 2004, and have surpassed Pitkin County sales for the first time in the same period. While Summit County’s $1,408,666,800 in home sales in 2016 fall just behind Eagle County, Summit County accounts for the most sales transactions of all Colorado mountain resort markets. These reports don’t account for any sales at Summit Sky Ranch; the first homes are set to close in Spring 2017.

“Buyers are telling us that Summit County is becoming more desirable for its access to the Front Range and Denver International Airport, especially as more and more people can work remotely and even “reverse commute” from their mountain home to work,” said Summit County real estate broker Paula Stanton with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

“In Silverthorne in particular, there’s been tremendous excitement about the Town’s downtown development and revitalization plans in addition to increasingly more arts, culture, entertainment and professional service offerings throughout town. It’s the opportunity for buyers to be part of this young mountain town’s history in the making.”

Summit Sky Ranch currently has committed buyers for 85 of its 240 total single-family properties, which are being built on a 416-acre property with 60 percent open space. The development offers 3- to 5-bedroom home, cabin and estate designs to choose from, ranging between 1,550 square feet to almost 4,000 square feet and starting in the $600s.

Among the unique amenities attracting buyers, Summit Sky Ranch has received praise for its dark sky community designation. As the region’s only dark sky community, Summit Sky Ranch will offer minimal light pollution and unencumbered views of the night sky, accessed from a state-of-the-art observatory available to owners.

Easy access to the Front Range and DIA, coupled with expansive open space, miles of private trail access connected to the White River National Forest, stand-up paddle boarding and kayaking on a private lake accessed by a sandy beach, and award winning fly-fishing on a private stretch of the Blue River are just some of the other reasons outdoor enthusiasts are flocking to this community.

Silverthorne residents have been involved in planning a 20-acre community park, which will be open to the public, including two open space areas to be utilized for a soccer and baseball field, the town’s first dog park, nine holes of disc golf and a sledding hill. The trail will also serve as the trailhead for routes leading up to the Gore Range.

Summit Sky Ranch is being developed by Tom Everist of The Everist Companies on his family’s pristine ranch lands. Everist has been involved in Summit County through his six-generation family business since 1964.

For more information about Summit Sky Ranch and homes for sale, visit summitskyranch.com or call the sales center at (970) 286-0202.