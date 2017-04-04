Penn Community Insurance Expands with New Hires

Penn Community Insurance is pleased to announce the hiring of two experienced insurance industry professionals, Peter Frentzen and Robert J. Roberts.

Frentzen and Roberts bring additional skills and capabilities to Penn Community Insurance, which has expanded in recent years to meet the insurance needs of individuals, families and businesses with products ranging from home and auto insurance to commercial business insurance.

“At Penn Community Insurance, we pride ourselves on taking the time to get to know and understand our clients so we can match them with the best insurance products to meet all of their needs,” said Michael Meeneghan, President of Penn Community Insurance. “Pete and Rob bring that same commitment to a personal approach and are great additions to this team.”

Frentzen and Roberts will work closely with Meeneghan, a longtime insurance industry executive who joined Penn Community Insurance in 2016.

For more than four decades in the insurance field, Frentzen has held various roles including sales, sales management, training and program development. He also is an experienced manager who knows how to motivate staff to reach team goals. He previously served as a vice president of personal lines sales and service for a large regional financial organization. He lives in Perkasie.

Roberts, with nearly 15 years in the insurance business, most recently served as an account manager for one of the nation’s leading carriers of commercial insurance. He was responsible for selling and servicing products including commercial lines insurance, commercial life insurance, 401K plans and group products. A graduate of King’s College, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, he lives in Upper Providence Township, Montgomery County.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Penn Community Bank, Penn Community Insurance is based out of Perkasie, in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Its knowledgeable insurance team also includes Joanne Allen, an experienced insurance professional who works closely with families and businesses in the Palisades area of Upper Bucks County.

Penn Community Insurance offers a wide range of personal and commercial insurance products, including commercial auto, property, casualty, professional liability, and workers’ compensation insurance. Its experienced agents provide solutions for businesses in industries including construction, hospitality, manufacturing, nonprofit, habitational and more.

About Penn Community Insurance: Penn Community Insurance is a wholly owned subsidiary of Penn Community Bank, Bucks County’s leading independent, mutual financial organization. Based out of Perkasie, in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Penn Community Insurance offers a wide range of personal, life and health, and business insurance products and services. Its experienced insurance professionals provide customized solutions for individuals, families and businesses in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland.