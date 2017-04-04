Dale Carnegie of Alabama's Nancy Covert on Talk of Alabama Managers were very shocked because they thought they were performing much higher than their employees rated them. - Nancy Covert

Nancy Covert, President of Dale Carnegie of Central and Northern Alabama, was invited recently to discuss a groundbreaking study on Talk of Alabama. The study, conducted by Dale Carnegie Training, revealed the connection between leadership skills and job satisfaction.

Dale Carnegie Training polled 3,100 workers in 13 countries, from junior employees to CEOs and concluded that the most important qualities in a supervisor are also those that employees feel their supervisors exhibit least often. With 26% of the current workforce planning to look for new employment and 15% of workers already actively looking for new jobs, a staggering 4 in 10 employees are at risk of leaving their jobs in 2017. That’s bad news for employers. What’s more? The number one reason reported by employees was poor management.

“The managers were very shocked because they thought they were performing much higher than their employees rated them,” said Covert. To address this disconnect, Covert and her team at Dale Carnegie of Central and Northern Alabama will hold a workshop for area managers to help them uncover these “leadership blind spots”; areas in which the managers thought they were doing well, but in fact were rated very low. This workshop outlined areas of concern for employees as revealed in the survey.

According to survey respondents, U.S. supervisors must develop several key behaviors to meet the demands of their employees:



admit mistakes

listen to employees

show sincere appreciation

value an employee’s contribution

Similarly, U.S. employees say the top five attributes of supervisors that motivate and inspire them are:



Encouraging improvement

Giving praise and appreciation

Recognizing performance improvement

Admitting shortfalls before criticizing

Allowing employees to save face in difficult situations

Covert reminded us that ‘Appreciation is something we crave even more than air and water’. If you think about it, those are things that are vital for life. Praise and appreciation are vital for employee motivation. If you’d like to see the video in its entirety, please click here.

