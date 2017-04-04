Larson Electronics LLC Releases New Explosion Proof Evaporative Cooler

Explosion Proof Evaporative Cooler This explosion proof evaporative cooler has been specifically engineered to significantly lower the temperature in hazardous work environments without effecting productivity.

Larson Electronics LLC, a leading industrial lighting company, announced the release of a new explosion proof evaporative cooler this week. This explosion proof galvanized air chiller combines a non-sparking fan and dry mist technology to cool Class 1, Division 1 work areas that do not have access to traditional air conditioning.

With a fan unit running at 8723 RPM, this explosion proof evaporative cooler (EPF-AC-300-GLVD) can chill down any industrial or commercial space in need of a cool down. This evaporative chiller is designed to be self-maintaining and prevents operators from interrupting their work to replace pads or clean the nozzles. It comes equipped with a 34 gallon tank and 2 separate water filters to cool the work area for up to 8 hours.

"Working in the heat is not only uncomfortable, but can also be dangerous," said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics."This explosion proof evaporative cooler has been specifically engineered to significantly lower the temperature in hazardous work environments without effecting productivity."

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the companys hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics LLC provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments. To learn more about their products call 1-800-369-6671 or 1-214-616-6180 for international inquiries.