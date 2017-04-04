2017 Roush Nitemare Its lethal combination of power and weight has earned the new 2017 ROUSH Nitemare the impressive title of “Fastest Production Truck in the World.”

ROUSH is pleased to announce that the 2017 ROUSH F-150 Nitemare is now being built at its headquarters in Plymouth, Michigan. The ROUSH F-150 Nitemare is the ultimate street truck – a culmination of aggressive good looks, performance truck mannerisms, and streetability. The Nitemare is not a new creation within the ROUSH brand. The first Nitemare truck was created in 2008, and featured a ROUSHcharged 5.4L power plant.

ROUSH has upped the ante in the years since, and is pleased to announce that this mean street truck produces a Continental CrossContact tire-thrashing 600-horsepower and 557 lb-ft of torque from its ROUSHcharged 5.0L engine. The new Nitemare not only benefits from a boost in power from its Eaton TVS supercharger, but it’s also a much lighter truck thanks to its new aluminum body which decreases weight by between 600 and 700 pounds depending on configuration. It is this lethal combination of power and weight that has earned the new 2017 ROUSH Nitemare the impressive title of “Fastest Production Truck in the World.”

The 2017 ROUSH F-150 Nitemare will be offered as a production vehicle in both 2WD and 4WD options. Exhaust flows through a ROUSH Performance Side-Exit Exhaust System, featuring a ceramic-coated black tip etched with the NITEMARE Logo. ROUSH 22-inch 7-spoke wheels give the F-150 a dramatic facelift and are wrapped in Continental CrossContact LX22 rubber.

The Nitemare features a ROUSH Front Grille with Clearance Lighting, a ROUSH Front Bumper Cover, an F-150 NITEMARE Fender Badge, and ROUSH graphics including a hood graphic, hockey stripe side graphic, and NITEMARE tailgate graphic. Inside, ROUSH Molded Floor Liners by WeatherTech keep the carpet clean, and a ROUSH Serialized Console Badge pays tribute to the truck’s pedigree. There is an available Roush NITEMARE Leather Upgrade option as well.

About ROUSH Performance: ROUSH Performance, a division of Roush Enterprises, designs, engineers and manufactures completely assembled pre-titled vehicles, aftermarket performance parts, performance crate engines, and marine engine superchargers for the global performance enthusiast market. Based in Plymouth Township, Michigan, ROUSH Performance was founded in 1995 by motorsports legend Jack Roush. Visit us at ROUSHperformance.com or call 800.59.ROUSH.

