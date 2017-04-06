IXL Center (IXL) announced today that Manuel Mendes, the leading partner of the IXL affiliated company, Boston Innovation Gateway, is joining the IXL senior leadership team.

Hitendra Patel, Managing Director of IXL Center welcomed Manuel Mendes: “Manuel brings a strong entrepreneurial flair and strategic leadership through his advisory practice and skills related to helping clients worldwide assess new markets and start new businesses. He also brings his executive leadership skills, having acted as a venture partner of multiple international venture-backed investments.”

As IXL, a leading innovation management firm, expands its efforts in Latin America and globally, Manuel has been tasked to oversee IXL’s market expansion in Brazil as the liaison between the company’s global headquarters in Cambridge, MA and the Brazilian executive leadership team, among other duties.

IXL plans to expand its offerings in Brazil, such as the 10x Growth Acceleration Program, the Innovation Olympics, as well as training and certification courses. Since 2008, IXL has worked with Brazilian market leaders including Fundação Dom Cabral, INSPER, PUC-SP, UFRJ, Bunge, Natura, Polux, Vale, and Zurich among others.

“Our objective is to bring to Brazil the best innovation and management practices in the world, focused on helping the country’s government and companies build their innovation ecosystem and capabilities in order to generate regional development and business growth through innovation,” stated Manuel.

“The 10x Program has positioned IXL as the largest SME accelerator in the world, and the Innovation Olympics is recognized as the world’s largest crowdsourcing and open innovation platform, generating impact for hundreds of global companies, including giants like IBM, Verizon, and 3M,” says Manuel.

Manuel will also provide strategic guidance for CEOs that are participating in the IXL 10x Global Growth Acceleration Program globally, focused on helping those business leaders to find their next growth platform and bringing ideas to commercialization in a faster and cheaper way.

About IXL Center: IXL Center is the global leader in innovation consulting. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA, and is present in four continents. IXL has a unique heritage in generating high impact growth and capability building, having worked with governments, business associations, academia and over 100 Fortune 500 companies. Its partners have built a unique legacy in the consulting industry, having taught at the world’s top business schools and having authored over 10 books on innovation.