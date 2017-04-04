John Grayken, Grayken Program in Int'l Real Estate at Wharton I’ve been impressed by the Zell/Lurie Center’s faculty and programs, including their annual London event, which brings together real estate industry leaders from around the world.

The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is pleased to announce the establishment of the Grayken Program in International Real Estate, a major new asset to the School’s Samuel Zell and Robert Lurie Real Estate Center and Real Estate Department.

With his leadership gift, which will fund the new program, John P. Grayken, C’78, will significantly enhance the global real estate offerings and impact of the Wharton School.

The comprehensive Grayken Program in International Real Estate will fund academic programming for students; industry events and outreach; and faculty research. Mr. Grayken’s support enriches Wharton’s entire real estate community, first by nurturing students who will go on to innovate and effect change in real estate globally. It will also expand Wharton’s real estate program’s reach, enabling connections with leading investors around the world that will complement its domestic network. Last, the program enhances Wharton faculty’s ability to conduct and publish influential international real estate research, as well as interact with leading industry professionals.

“We’re honored by John’s partnership with and generosity to Wharton,” said Dean and Reliance Professor of Management and Private Enterprise Geoffrey Garrett. “He is helping us expand the depth and reach of our programming in global real estate – from students who aspire to become real estate leaders, to alumni and executives around the world driving and defining the industry, to faculty whose research is shaping how academics and professionals understand one of the world’s most important industries.”

“I’ve been impressed by the Zell/Lurie Center’s faculty and programs, including their annual London event, which brings together real estate industry leaders from around the world. It’s a pleasure to help Joe Gyourko and his team build on these successes and expand Wharton’s global activities in the field,” said Mr. Grayken of Joe Gyourko, the Martin Bucksbaum Professor of Real Estate, Finance and Business Economics & Public Policy; and the Nancy Nasher and David Haemisegger Director of the Zell/Lurie Real Estate Center at Wharton.

John P. Grayken is Founder and Chairman of Lone Star Funds, a prominent private equity firm that invests globally in real estate, equity, credit and other financial assets.

Lone Star is a Research Sponsor to the Zell/Lurie Center, which promotes excellence in real estate education and research at the Wharton School. A Penn alumnus, Mr. Grayken earned his undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences in 1978.

