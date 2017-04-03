The updated status reaffirms Rightpoint’s leadership and demonstrated expertise in Microsoft competencies.

Rightpoint, a leading national digital agency, has announced the renewal of its Gold Certification in the Microsoft Partner program in five categories. The updated status reaffirms Rightpoint’s leadership and demonstrated expertise in Microsoft competencies including cloud productivity (Office 365), cloud platform (Azure), application development, data analytics and collaboration and content.

Microsoft has awarded Rightpoint with Gold Certification in the five listed categories for as many as six consecutive years, recognizing Rightpoint’s ability to consistently deliver quality solutions in specialized business areas and meet customer needs.

To receive Microsoft Partner Gold Certification, Rightpoint participated in a rigorous evaluation process that included a thorough assessment of technical expertise, performance and customer evidence both in terms of service obtained and technologies used for each project.

"We are delighted to be recognized by Microsoft as a valued partner," said Chris Crombie,Senior Vice President of Sales and Alliances of Rightpoint. "Attaining Gold Certification in multiple competency areas underscores our ongoing endeavor to foster an omni-channel customer journey by creating accessible, scalable, digital platforms that touch every part of an organization."

Microsoft Gold Certified Partners receive a rich set of benefits, including access, training and support, giving them a competitive advantage in the marketplace. In addition, with its elevated partner status in cloud solution competencies, Rightpoint receives unlimited signature cloud support, providing added value to its clients.

About Rightpoint

Rightpoint is a customer experience agency with technology at its core. Serving Fortune 1,000 companies, Rightpoint is the only agency driving transformational change from the inside out. Founded on the belief that great customer experiences are fueled by the people who deliver them, Rightpoint’s mission is to remove barriers and uncover new possibilities to connect companies with their customers across every touchpoint. From web, mobile and social to IoT, eCommerce and cloud, Rightpoint brings a holistic point of view that enables exceptional experiences with lasting impact. With a client base of more than 250 companies, Rightpoint was named to Forbes’ 2014 list of America's Most Promising Companies and Crain's 50 Fastest Growing Companies in Chicago in 2016. For more information, visit rightpoint.com and follow @Rightpoint.