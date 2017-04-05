AP Equipment Financing is pleased to announce the hiring of Nick Gibbens as Senior Vice President of Vendor Finance. Mr. Gibbens will be responsible for the exploration and development of new market segments to AP. Nick’s primary objective is the establishment of vendor finance relationships and programs in newly targeted industry verticals with the full support of current business development, marketing, and sales teams.

“We are extremely excited to announce that Nick is joining the AP Team. His experience and track record within the equipment finance world is exemplary and will be a huge asset to our organization,” stated Chris Enbom, CLFP, CEO of AP. “With years of experience developing vendor programs as well as managing sales teams, we look forward to collaborating with him to continue the growth of our organization and offer new and exciting programs to our customers.”

Gibbens comes to AP with more than 30 years of experience in equipment based lending and vendor finance and has held management positions at Bank of the West, Trinity Capital Corporation, and United States Leasing Corporation.

“Nick’s history in product diversification is a welcome perspective to our organization and our portfolio,” stated Chris Lerma, CLFP, Chief Credit Officer of AP. “His experience of spotting growth trends within burgeoning industries will assist in AP’s overall diversification, product offering, and general growth.”

AP now manages approximately 3,000 equipment finance contracts and has grown from originating $38 million in 2013 to $73 million in total equipment cost in 2016. Allegiant has approximately 45 employees in California, Oregon and Washington. AP also owns Work Truck Direct, a medium-duty truck dealer in Oregon.