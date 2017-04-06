Caper Brown, a survivor who hopes that by sharing his painful life lesson, others might learn from him and not repeat his fateful mistake, has completed his new book “Soul Uncharred”: a simultaneously heartbreaking and inspiring story of courage and triumph over unimaginable adversity.

“Soul Uncharred” is a story about how two brothers ended up with scars that would never heal- the results of a decision that would affect them for the rest of their lives. This story is written by Caper, the older brother. He hopes that this book inspires people to be grateful for what they have in life and simply see and appreciate their lives in a better light. He also hopes that by sharing his story, he can spread his message of fire safety and prevention so that others might learn from his mistake and avoid further tragedies.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Caper Brown’s powerful tale poignantly illustrates that any challenge may be overcome courage, determination, and faith.

Caper Brown always felt responsible for the decision that would change his and his little brother’s whole reality. The two boys’ lives changed in an instant, their childhoods sadly cut short. Caper ultimately would face double, even quadruple, the challenges that his younger brother, Joey, would have to endure.

Caper’s experience as a burn survivor is truly unique and inspiring. From the very beginning, he wasn’t expected to survive due to the severity of his burns. Over the years, in countless newspaper articles and news interviews, he has been called the Miracle Boy. With strength, courage, determination, support from all his friends and family over the years, and an unwavering faith in God, he has overcome the odds. He has always believed he has a purpose in life. At times, that purpose might not always be crystal clear. And sometimes life can be a roller coaster with ups and downs, but he remains grateful and happy to still be alive and a part of this world.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Soul Uncharred" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

