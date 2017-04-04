American Society of Administrative Professionals When asked what they most wish their bosses would give them to recognize their value, admins overwhelmingly cited career development opportunities and training that helps them excel in their jobs.

The American Society of Administrative Professionals (ASAP) continues its popular annual tradition of celebrating Admin Appreciation Month throughout the month of April. The event will feature a complimentary webinar, special content, offers, activities, and gift drawings for Administrative Professionals and Executive Assistants. The Grand Prize includes a $1790 Conference Pass to the 25th Anniversary Administrative Professionals Conference in Las Vegas this September.

“Whether you are a seasoned Executive Assistant or a hard-working Administrative Assistant, we feel passionately about wanting to go beyond a day or even a week to recognize admins and EAs for the hard work and tough challenges they take on every day!” said Judy Geller, Executive Director of the American Society of Administrative Professionals.

“Admins and executive assistants today do so much more than their predecessors of yesteryear, have more leadership roles, and are expected to have greater expertise and responsibility, so it’s important that organizations take the time to thank and reward these office heroes in a truly meaningful way. When asked what they most wish their bosses would give them to recognize their value, admins overwhelmingly cited career development opportunities and training that helps them excel in their jobs,” she added.

This year’s Admin Appreciation Month theme is centered on empowerment, promoting the concept that career growth and achieving professional success are attainable through specific actions, skills, and mindset that EAs and admins can adopt. Among the special events planned by ASAP are a free webinar on Wednesday, April 26th, “The Empowered Admin: How Vision Can Move Your Career Forward,” presented by ASAP’s 2016 EUREKA! Award winner April Stallworth, who was recognized at the APC last October.

ASAP is also participating in an “AdminChat” live Twitter event on April 20th, a real-time chat among EAs and admins around the world on issues important to the profession. ASAP webinars, plus hundreds of other admin resources, and the PACE admin certification, are available to ASAP members at ASAPorg.com. There are no fees or dues with ASAP membership.

Admin Appreciation Month also includes weekly activities, polls, and contests where participants can win gift cards, complimentary enrollment in the PACE professional admin certification program, and more. The Grand Prize is a Conference Pass valued at $1790 to attend the 2017 Administrative Professionals Conference for its 25th Anniversary celebration edition this September 17-20. The promotion launched on Monday, April 3, and continues through Sunday, April 30.

ABOUT ASAP:

The American Society of Administrative Professionals (ASAP) is the largest free association and online resource center for administrative professionals with over 70,000 members worldwide. ASAP produces the annual Administrative Professionals Conference, the premier training and networking event in North America for administrative professionals and executive assistants. ASAP members get access to online training, live and on-demand webinars, a monthly newsletter, articles and features curated for admins, and the prestigious PACE admin certification program. ASAP is a brand under Diversified Communications, a global producer of events and media worldwide.