Renowned Doctor Releases Informative New Book on Pain Management

100 million Americans, and approximately 1.5 billion people worldwide, suffer from chronic pain. In response to this staggering statistic, Gerald M. Aronoff, M.D., D.A.B.P.M., D.A.B.P.N., has released “Medication Management of Chronic Pain: What You Need to Know,” to discuss with pain patients and physicians the options available for treatment of chronic pain.

The book, which was written for physicians and patients alike, discusses many topics of pain management. This includes classes of medications; medication for the elderly population; marijuana and pain medications, and the abuse thereof; driving and working while taking pain medications, and the effects of smoking on surgery and pain management strategies.

“Good pain management requires a partnership between the patient and the physician,” said Aronoff. “Therefore, although all concepts will be understood by physicians, some technical terms will be defined for non-medical readers.”

Although pain medications alleviate patients’ symptoms, Aronoff believes there are several more strategies that comprise a good pain management plan. “Medication is only one aspect of pain care, and should be combined with physical therapies, alternative medicine, good diet, exercise, adequate sleep, and other lifestyle changes.”

“Medication Management of Chronic Pain” will educate physicians and pain patients, allowing them to make better, more informed decisions about treatment.

“Medication Management of Chronic Pain: What You Need to Know”

By Gerald M. Aronoff, M.D., D.A.B.P.M., D.A.B.P.N.

ISBN: 978-1490778518 (hardback); 978-1490778495 (paperback)

Available at Aronoff’s website, the Trafford Publishing website and Amazon

About the author

Aronoff received his medical degree from the New Jersey College of Medicine and completed his residency at Harvard Medical School. He completed fellowship training at the Boston University Medical Center. He has served as president of the American Academy of Pain Medicine; the New England Pain Association; the Eastern Pain Association; and the North Carolina Pain Society. He has served as pain consultant to the FDA Arthritis Advisory Committee. He is currently the medical director of Carolina Pain Associates, P.A. in Charlotte, N.C. To learn more about Aronoff, please visit his website, LinkedIn, and the Carolina Pain Associates website.

