An independent report on pilot / air traffic controller communications by Dr Barbara Clark, commissioned by the UK Civil Aviation Authority, made the front pages of UK newspapers today.

In the course of researching the report, Dr Clark unearthed grounds to suspect that cheating has been occurring in aviation English examinations. Dr Clark was also informed by sources within the aviation English community that there are cases of official language proficiency certificates being handed out without any testing being conducted.

The report also raises a number of serious concerns about language proficiency of some native and non-native English-speaking pilots and air traffic controllers.

Dr Clark, founder of communication and safety consultancy You Say Tomato and author of the independent report, says, “I urge regulators, industry, and professional bodies to work together to adopt the recommendations in my report. Communications must be seen as a central element of aviation safety. We must all work to improve standards and stamp out corrupt practices.” Dr Clark added, “I applaud the CAA for commissioning and publishing my unflinching independent report into aviation English.”