Three Brothers Bakery Celebrates Passover and Easter in a Sweet Way

Passover Cakes from Three Brothers Bakery "Our Matzah is unique because it’s made by hand, and most Matzah these days is made by a machine. We take the time to make the dough by hand, as we do with all of our products," said Bobby Jucker, bakery co-owner and fifth generation baker.

Houston’s favorite bakery, Three Brothers Bakery, is celebrating Passover and Easter this year with delicious, festive homemade desserts. This year, Easter and Passover intersect, with Passover celebrated Monday, April 10 through Tuesday, April 18, and Easter observed on Sunday, April 16.

The bakery offers kosher for Passover style desserts such as Passover Cakes, Matzah, Almond Cookies, Coconut Macaroons and more. Matzah is an unleavened flatbread which plays an integral role in the Passover meal. The Matzah at Three Brothers Bakery is crispy, crunchy and sprinkled with sesame seeds and available in a 14-inch round size.



“Our Matzah is unique because it’s made by hand, and most Matzah these days is made by a machine. We take the time to make the dough by hand, as we do with all of our products,” said Bobby Jucker, bakery co-owner and fifth generation baker. “My father, Sigmund, one of the original three brothers, first made Matzah with his brothers in the repatriation camps in Germany. He taught me how to make Matzah and we've continued that tradition at the bakery."



In addition to Matzah, the bakery offers a variety of Passover cakes, including the best-selling Apple Matzah Cake made with cinnamon apples and powdered sugar and Concord Sponge Cake, a flourless chocolate sponge cake layered with delicious chocolate meringue and topped with crunchy pieces of slow baked meringue cookies. Other offerings include a Marble Sponge Cake and Plain Sponge Cake. Cakes are available in 9-inch rounds or 6-by-6 square sizes.

The bakery’s Easter offerings include festive petit fours, cupcakes and cookies decorated with Easter eggs, bunnies, bunny butts, bright spring flowers and colors.

For more information regarding Three Brothers Bakery, its Passover or Easter treats or any other sweet products, please contact Amy Verbout at 713-225-0880 or amy@integrateagency.com.

About Three Brothers Bakery

The traditions of Three Brothers Bakery began in Chrzanow, Poland circa 1825, and were preserved despite the family’s concentration camp imprisonment during the Holocaust. Their miraculous liberation, and subsequent move to Houston, brought Eastern European scratch baking traditions to 4036 S. Braeswood Blvd, 12393 Kingsride Lane, and 4606 Washington Ave where the owners are now proud to call themselves “memory makers who just happen to be bakers.” Perfecting the process for almost 200 years, each day the fifth generation bakers produce mostly dairy-free breads and pastries, cookies, a full line of specialty dessert cakes and pies, as well as custom birthday, special occasion, wedding and groom’s cakes using only the highest quality ingredients.

The Three Brothers Bakery pecan pie was named “the best mail order pecan pie America has to offer” by Country Living magazine, bakery owner, Bobby Jucker competed in the popular ‘Food Network Challenge’ and has been seen on Food Network’s Outrageous Food. Three Brothers won “Best Mail-Order Pies 2012” from Bon Appetit, as well as Modern Baking’s “2013 Retail Bakery of the Year” and was part of The Knot’s “2010-2013 Best of Weddings” and “Hall of Fame” picks. Most recently, Three Brothers Bakery was named #11 in “America’s 50 Best Bakeries” by The Daily Meal, and was awarded the 2013 Jeffrey Butland Family-Owned Business of the Year by the Houston division of the U.S. Small Business Administration. Three Brothers Bakery is a certified Woman-Owned Business through the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and a State of Texas Historically Underutilized Business.

Follow Three Brothers Bakery on Facebook and Twitter for Houston area news, information and events.