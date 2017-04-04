The company’s full suite of services includes a help desk capable of handling anything from basic password resets to complex mobility, as well as comprehensive ad-hoc reporting, Smart Data Controls, MDM, and much more.

Silicon Review has listed Intratem, a Mobility-as-a-Service company with over a decade of experience, as one of 2017’s 10 Fastest Growing Mobility companies in the country.

Silicon Review highlights Intratem’s competitive edge, attributing it to their method of slashing wireless telecom costs and taking on the burden of mobility support without switching carriers or spending additional corporate funds.

The interview with founder and CEO, Dimitry Malinsky, explores how Intratem is not just another software solution or a DIY portal. It is a team of hands-on professionals with tens of thousands of lines under their management, and more than a decade of industry experience and expertise.

With clients ranging from innovative startups to Fortune 500 companies, Silicon Review cites the way Intratem amalgamates the latest technological advances in mobility with business objectives as the key to their tremendous growth. Dimitry Malinsky notes that, “our service allows CIOs to maintain a lean environment while alleviating the burden of end-user support. At the same time, we reduce overall spending on existing carrier contracts, thus increasing the overall IT budget which keeps CFOs just as happy. Although the economy has been relatively on the uptrend, savvy financial managers recognize the need to trim expenses and run lean operations at all times rather than trying to fix things when it may be too late.”

Dimitry Malinsky notes that Intratem is “not a cookie-cutter system. Instead we learn about our clients’ needs and then seamlessly fit into their company culture.” He concedes that as the Internet of Things (Iot) continues to develop, the number of devices and complexity of mobility will grow with it. Dimitry concludes that in this regard, “we stay on top off all new technologies and carrier innovations.”

About Intratem

Intratem was founded by Dimitry Malinsky in 2004. The company is based in Los Angeles, California. Intratem’s primary objective is to facilitate a stress-free and cost-effective mobile business environment for all its clients (http://intratem.com/).

SOURCE Silicon Review