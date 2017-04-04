Pressure Washers Direct's Best Pressure Washers of 2017

Best Pressure Washers of 2017 What really sets our lists apart from the others out there is that if a consumer disagrees with a rating, they can post a review of the pressure washer, which then factors into the overall rating in real-time.

Pressure Washers Direct has released their 2017 pressure washer ratings, reviews, and recommendations to help shoppers find the perfect pressure washer.

The online retailer and reviews site currently features more than 530 pressure washer models and publishes over 8,900 reviews from real online customers.

The site uses a custom algorithm, which generates a specific letter grade for each individual unit, enabling PressureWashersDirect.com to publish the most comprehensive 2017 pressure washer lists anywhere.

Brian Teitelbaum, product expert at PressureWashersDirect.com, says “While newly released models and information lend to a fresh new list of the best pressure washers at the start of the season, we never stop updating. Our lists of the best pressure washers are continuously updated throughout the year to ensure that nothing is ever outdated or misleading. Customers can stop back anytime to find the most up-to-date and comprehensive ratings and reviews on the best pressure washer models.”

According to Teitelbaum, the Pressure Washers Direct lists are the most reliable source for 2017 power washer rankings for three distinct reasons:

1. Three Lists in One

Because not everyone agrees on what makes for the "best" pressure washer, PressureWashersDirect.com publishes lists that can be sorted in three different ways. Visitors can choose to sort pressure washers by best-selling, top-rated or expert recommended models. Additionally, the results can be filtered, narrowing the selection of power washers significantly.

One list wasn’t good enough for Pressure Washers Direct. The online retailer created separate lists for each of the nine styles of washers, ranging from small electric units to tow-behind professional power washers.

2. Real-Time

Most best-selling lists get updated once per year, showcasing discontinued models that had been popular the previous year. Alternatively, Pressure Washers Direct's lists are updated in real-time, highlighting what’s popular and in-demand in 2017.

“What really sets our lists apart from the others out there is that if a consumer disagrees with a rating, they can post a review of the pressure washer, which then factors into the overall rating in real-time. Our lists of the best pressure washers are alive with continuous updates and reviews from consumers,” said Teitelbaum, who works directly with the top manufacturers and actual customers before recommending the highest quality pressure washers.

3. Free

PressureWashersDirect.com makes educating visitors its goal, with free information to help them pick the perfect pressure washer. No special card or appointment is required in order to obtain the information.

"We are advocates for consumer research, and we publish helpful information on a regular basis. Because our goal is to educate consumers so they can make the best buying decisions, we insist on offering this helpful information for free," said Teitelbaum.

BEST PRESSURE WASHERS 2017