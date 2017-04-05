The idea behind UZTZU is to offer multiple combinations that optimize wardrobe choices and storage space, and our Q-Shirts are perfect for traveling when luggage space is tight and checking baggage is annoying and expensive.

UZTZU Q-Shirts are a new concept in four-in-one apparel, functionality and travel. Designed with a distinct Italian influence, UZTZU Q-Shirts are reversible four different ways so they never go out of style. One shirt can provide a look for any occasion. Men’s and women’s sizes and styles are available at significant savings during UZTZU’S Kickstarter Campaign.

“The UZTZU Q-Shirt doesn’t have a front or a back, it doesn’t have an inside or an outside - it can be worn in four different ways, and you can choose which works best for you each time,” said UZTZU Founder and Creative Director Mathias Aleph Stefanoni.

"The idea behind UZTZU is to offer multiple combinations that optimize wardrobe choices and storage space," Stefanoni said. "Our Q-Shirts are perfect for traveling when luggage space is tight and checking baggage is annoying and expensive."

Stefanoni adds that UZTZU Q-Shirts have been selling in high-end stores around the world for a retail price of around $120, and the company is excited to offer the shirts at a discounted, early-bird price as it introduces the new fashion product to consumers in the U.S. through its crowdfunding campaign.

The creation of every UZTZU Q-Shirt starts when someone makes the choice to recycle. Every year, millions of plastic bottles are disposed of and end up polluting the earth for centuries before they decompose. UZTZU Q-Shirts are made from recycled plastic bottles using a proprietary technology.

The shirts are entirely produced in Italy with high-tech fabrics and attention to detail. Style choices range from solid-to-minimal to bright-and-dramatic. Two international patents are pending on the unique quad-face design.

Features Include:



Odor Proof

Recycled Material

Wrinkle-Free

Breathable

Hydrophil Nano-Tech

Stay-Dry Tech

Multiple Prints and Styles

These features, combined with the four-looks-in-one concept, make these the most versatile travel T-Shirts ever.

For more information and to take advantage of early-bird special crowdfunding pricing visit UZTZU’S Kickstarter Campaign Page.

About UZTZU:

We are Italians and we love fashion and the environment. We have been selling our Q-Shirts all around the world since the winter of 2016. Now we are ready to spread our concept to the world. We design, wrap and print everything in our homeland in collaboration with the most ethical suppliers and manufacturers. For more information visit: http://uztzu.it/en/