Bluefin Payment Systems, the leading provider of PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) payment solutions for retail, healthcare and higher education, today announced the EMV certification of their PayConex Plus Payment Platform with global payment technology solutions company, First Data.

PayConex Plus is Bluefin’s payment platform offering a variety of solutions for mobile, unattended, retail, mail/telephone order (MOTO) and international acceptance, backed by multi-currency processing and multi-lingual support capabilities. The platform features PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) and EMV for both merchants and integrated Point of Sale (POS) providers, including the GoChip™ SDK for EMV integration, as well as Ingenico RBA Terminal Support. PayConex Plus also integrates to major shopping carts.

“2016 was a record year for data breaches, with the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC) reporting 1,093 in the U.S.,” said Ruston Miles, Bluefin’s Chief Innovation Officer. “EMV is an integral part of a holistic payment security approach because it authenticates the actual card and is a complement to PCI-validated P2PE for securing card data in motion and tokenization for securing card data at rest. We’re very pleased to bring this triumvirate of security to our clients through our PayConex Plus platform.”

Through the certification, PayConex Plus can support multi-lane retail, mobile and unattended environments with the line of PCI P2PE certified Ingenico devices, including the Ingenico iCMP, the Ingenico iSC Touch 250, the Ingenico iUC 285, the Ingenico iPP320 and iPP350, and Ingenico iWL 252 and iWL 258. The EMV certification also extends to two additional mobile devices, the Anywhere Commerce Nomad 2.0 and the BBPOS Limited WisePad.

Two Men and a Truck, the largest franchised moving company both in the United States and internationally, partnered with Bluefin in 2016 to provide their franchises a mobile solution using the Nomad 2.0 Bluetooth mobile device that pairs with an Android or iOS tablet to allow their movers the ability to securely collect payment at the time of service.

“The security of our clients’ payments is of the utmost importance to our franchise and franchisees,” said Jake Gaitan, Director of Information Technology, Two Men and a Truck. “PayConex Plus provides us the flexibility of taking payments both in our office and on the road, which is crucial to the efficiency of our operation, backed by the security of EMV and PCI-validated P2PE.”

