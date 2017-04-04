An award-winning Destin-area doctor is helping tattoo-bearing Floridians restore natural appearances with the world’s most advanced tattoo removal and skin restoration technology using the breakthrough PiQo4™ laser system.

Dr. Steven F. Weiner at The Aesthetic Clinique provides locals and travelers in the 30A area access to breakthrough technology for full or partial laser tattoo removal, skin restoration, facial rejuvenation, and more. The Aesthetic Clinique has a history of providing innovative treatments to patients and introducing this new tattoo removal procedure is no different.

Dr. Weiner expressed his desire to provide access to the most advanced technology for locals and visitors who have tattoos they no longer desire. Those with age spots, melasma, and other skin blemishes they’d like to remove can also find a nonsurgical cosmetic solution with this advanced treatment.

“My goal is to provide optimal outcomes and a natural, refreshed appearance for my patients,” said Dr. Weiner. “The PiQo4 enables us to provide those optimal outcomes with the safest, fastest, and most advanced procedure available. I have been providing aesthetic treatments for over 30 years, and the PiQo4 is simply unparalleled.”

Dr. Weiner is a former surgeon who now specializes in non-surgical aesthetic procedures and is the first in the area to offer patients the “game-changing” PiQo4 laser technology. He can now provide patients of any skin type an effective treatment for removing many skin blemishes, as well as all nine of the most common tattoo ink colors—whereas most previous generation lasers are less safe, less effective, and may only treat up to four ink colors.

“This laser treatment system allows me to treat larger tattoos and stubborn resilient inks much more quickly and effectively,” said Dr. Weiner. “Before PiQo4, treatment sessions lengths required prolonged discomfort for the patient. Now, I can treat tattoos safer and more effectively in ¼ of the time with PiQo4.”

The PiQo4™ laser treatment features the world’s most advanced tattoo removal and skin restoration technology and is the only FDA-cleared picosecond and nanosecond laser with four wavelengths for advanced treatment of tattoos and pigmented lesions. The treatment area is larger, more powerful, and safer than the previous generation lasers, and its advanced features result in a reported 40 percent fewer treatments needed.

Voted as one of “America’s Top Plastic Surgeons” and board-certified in Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery, Dr. Weiner is now able to provide tattoo and skin restoration treatments using the new PiQo4 laser at his facility, The Aesthetic Clinique in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. Prospective patients can call (850) 622-1214 to speak with Dr. Weiner’s staff and determine their candidacy for the new advanced procedure.

###

About The Aesthetic Clinique – Steven F. Weiner, MD

The Aesthetic Clinique, serving Santa Rosa Beach and surrounding areas since 2005, aims to provide the highest quality, safest, and most advanced nonsurgical cosmetic procedures with minimal downtime and naturally appearing outcomes to Florida’s 30A, Destin, and Panama City areas. Dr. Weiner’s specialties include injectables, lasers treatments, and noninvasive body contouring and he is a highly sought after injection physician trainer, international lecturer, and researcher. By offering a quick, simple, and effective solution for tattoo removal, age spot removal, and acne, as well as a variety of cosmetic procedures for the face and body, Dr. Weiner and his professional staff are able to help their patients create natural, refreshed appearances. For more information visit http://www.theclinique.com.

About the PiQo4 Laser Treatment System

The PiQo4 Laser Treatment System is available from Zarin Medical™. Zarin provides a suite of lasers for aesthetic procedures (tattoo and hair removal, vascular conditions, etc.) and medical conditions (feminine rejuvenation, urogynecology, etc.). Contact Zarin toll-free at (844) 927-4600 or visit http://www.ZarinMedical.com for more information.