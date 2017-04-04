"As our previous research indicates, small business owners often lack the knowledge needed to initiate paid search campaigns, so this white paper will help our members hone their digital marketing skills," said Dario Ambrosini, COO of Manta.

Manta, one of the largest online resources dedicated to small business, today released a new white paper targeted at small business owners looking to elevate their marketing efforts by executing successful pay-per-click (PPC) campaigns. The white paper, “A Small Business Guide to Maximizing Paid Search Results – Part 2,” provides recommendations for launching a small business SEM campaign with Google AdWords that will drive leads, increase sales and create a base of engaged and loyal customers.

Building on part one of this two-part white paper series, which outlined the three steps small businesses should take before spending money on PPC, this new resource breaks down the core components involved in launching a paid search campaign. As the white paper explains, small business owners should focus on seven key elements as they build out their first AdWords campaign: branding type, keyword match types, location settings, hours settings, device settings, ad copy and budget.

“In today’s digital-first world, Google AdWords has become an increasingly valuable way for small business owners to expand their local footprint by driving website traffic, generating new leads and even retaining current customers,” said Dario Ambrosini, COO of Manta. “As our previous research indicates, small business owners often lack the knowledge needed to initiate paid search campaigns, so this white paper will help our members hone their digital marketing skills and meet the evolving needs of modern, prospective customers.”

“A Small Business Guide to Maximizing Paid Search Results – Part 2” provides small business owners with several important recommendations for crafting an AdWords campaign, including:

● Implement a strong keyword branding strategy to set the campaign’s tone. A brand keyword is the word or phrase used to search for a company name. Small business owners should familiarize themselves with three options for building out keyword branding: branded, non-branded and competitive conquesting.

● Use broad match when starting out. Match types help determine which audiences see an ad based on the keywords they enter. There are three main match types small business owners should know: broad match, phrase match and exact match. Manta suggests small business owners leverage broad match at first and use the search terms report to identify high-converting keywords and refine matching based on those.

● Target ads only to locations within current or planned reach. Location is one of the most important settings in an AdWords campaign. The best approach to location targeting for small businesses is determining which geographic area their business services and which areas they want it to serve as a result of the campaign. While it can be tempting to view location targeting as an avenue to building new business in unchartered areas, it’s critical that business owners only target ads to locations that are within their business’ current or planned reach.

● Maximize ad copy for clicks and conversions. Since there is a limited amount of space to induce a prospect to click on an ad, small business owners should adopt the following tips: learn about expanded text ads, clearly and concisely convey the offering or product, include location and use ad extensions.

