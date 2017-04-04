We are mobilizing the education experience for organizations across the country and integrating it directly into our platform; that’s something that has never been done in our space before.

Seattle-based Pavia Systems, the leading software and technology firm focused exclusively on infrastructure construction, announced today the roll out of ‘HeadLight Academy’ a new module of the HeadLight Project Intelligence software platform. HeadLight Academy trains users on infrastructure construction management best practices and provides organizations with a fully customizable learning management system.

According to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a lack of attention paid to safe work practices and training, as well as a younger and newer workforce in manufacturing and construction have led to a rise in deadly industrial work accidents on transportation construction projects. With the new administration focused heavily on improving infrastructure across the U.S. and the construction industry experiencing a wave of retiring workers and an influx of junior personnel, agencies and engineering firms are in need of efficient methods of equipping workers with the foundational education and training they require to reduce their exposure to jobsite risk.

Pavia Systems has been developing training courses for the transportation construction industry for the past 11 years and the integration of that curriculum into their HeadLight platform has substantial benefits for users. HeadLight Academy allows hiring managers to expedite the path to competency while simultaneously providing personnel the data collection tools they need to be successful in their roles through a holistic use of the platform.

“We are mobilizing the education experience for organizations across the country and integrating it directly into our platform; that’s something that has never been done in our space before,” said Si Katara, president and co-founder of Pavia Systems. “Our firm has deep roots in construction infrastructure education and we’ve been eager to provide the market with a solution for accessible training programs. At a time where workers need to be rapidly trained and sent into the field, HeadLight Academy is providing customizable solutions that can be accessed in the field or in the office.”

Using 50 pre-built curricula, organizations can build customized training programs for employees. Examples of courses included in Academy are:



Flagging Fundamentals

Site Preparation and Planning

Rubberized Hot Mix Asphalt

Components of Compaction

Environmental Awareness

Organizations can also request additional and customized curriculum be added to the module to meet their specific needs. Upon completion of each course, users are asked learning competency questions to help evaluate their understanding of the material. Managers can track course completion and performance of each individual employee allowing them to develop individualized certificate programs for their internal workforce.

Academy acts as a virtual mentor, with interactive resources ranging from a few minutes to a full hour of classroom equivalent training. The learning content incorporates rich media such as video and simulations to engage today's learners. It allows for workers to quickly digest critical information and then apply it in the field immediately. Rather than outsourcing training to third-party vendors, firms are able to select the curriculum they need, determine goals for each program and track how each employee is performing against those benchmarks.

“Not only is Academy allowing firms to have direct oversight of their employees’ education, it is streamlining the process so that there is less downtime sending staff to offsite educational facilities,” said Katara. “Better yet, HeadLight Academy allows for seasoned employees to take quick refresher courses from any geographic location, and have access to relevant ‘just in time’ information. Say a pipe breaks on a job, a worker can access a searchable quick reference resource on the job site and immediately contain the problem. That can’t be done with offsite education.”

Pavia Systems’ HeadLight software program is designed with high technology capabilities that help transportation agencies and engineering firms reduce risk and increase accountability. HeadLight acts as a central Project Intelligence hub that entire teams and third-party vendors can use to collaborate. Field teams can record and post observation activity in real time while administrators can access robust reporting tools and analytics for intelligent decision-making.

About Pavia Systems

Pavia Systems, Inc., founded in 2005, is a technology company delivering Project Intelligence to transportation construction teams through its core platform, HeadLight. The platform helps clients accelerate delivery, reduce risk and increase accountability of construction projects by streamlining and mobilizing project inspections, communications, and documentation. The HeadLight platform has been used on more than $10 billion worth of transportation construction projects nationwide. Customers include large departments of transportation, top-tier consulting engineering firms, contractors, equipment manufacturers, and industry-related materials companies. For more information, please visit https://www.paviasystems.com/.