NETSTOCK Features its Inventory Optimization App at SuiteWorld17

NETSTOCK today announced it will be exhibiting its inventory optimization app at SuiteWorld17, NetSuite’s annual user conference for customers, partners, media and industry analysts, being held April 24-27 in Las Vegas, Nev. This will be NETSTOCK’s first appearance at the expo, which is in its seventh year. SuiteWorld17 is the industry’s leading Cloud ERP conference with more than 6,000 expected attendees coming together to get inspired, network, celebrate cloud success, gain industry knowledge and share insights and best practices.

“We are thrilled to share the NETSTOCK inventory app for the first time at SuiteWorld,” said Craig de Kock, President of NETSTOCK USA. “NETSTOCK adds an extra dimension of inventory replenishment planning to NetSuite, and we can’t wait to talk about inventory with NetSuite users and prospects in Las Vegas this year.”

The NETSTOCK team will be promoting its latest campaign, #DitchTheSpreadsheets. Countless manufacturing, distribution, and retail companies rely on a spreadsheet to help with inventory management and replenishment, and the costs of using this outdated method can be staggering.

NETSTOCK enables NetSuite ERP users to get rid of their inventory spreadsheets by providing a data-based tool to minimize stock-outs, reduce excess stock, and produce optimal orders quickly, all of which add up to significant savings. NETSTOCK delivers a true cloud solution for improved inventory control, meaning NetSuite users can access their inventory replenishment dashboard from any place, at any time, on any device.

To learn more, please visit NETSTOCK at booth 1026 in the SuiteWorld17 Expo at the Sands Expo & Convention Center, or visit http://www.netstock.co.

About SuiteWorld17

SuiteWorld17 is the industry’s leading Cloud ERP conference, being held at the Sands Expo & Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nev. on April 24-27. SuiteWorld17 will bring together NetSuite solution providers, independent software vendor (ISV) partners, industry thought leaders and representatives of the approximately 40,000 companies and subsidiaries from across the globe running their business on NetSuite’s cloud-based business management suite. Attendees of SuiteWorld17 can fully explore the NetSuite ecosystem, network face-to-face, and help shape the next evolution of cloud computing services.

For registration and additional details, please visit http://www.netsuitesuiteworld.com. To join the SuiteWorld conversation on Twitter and Instagram, please use #SuiteWorld17.

About NETSTOCK

NETSTOCK is the global developer of the NETSTOCK inventory planning application, which connects with a wide variety of ERP systems on the market. The app is an affordable, secure, cloud-based solution that enables SMEs to reduce stock outs, minimize excess inventory, and free up working capital.

The NETSTOCK app connects to ERP data to produce quality forecasts, reduce the time spent on manual tasks, and solve for the optimal investment required to achieve target fill rates. Implementation is brief and inexpensive, delivering an impressive return on investment rapidly. Learn more about this acclaimed inventory management solution currently employed by nearly 1,000 companies globally by visiting http://www.netstock.co.