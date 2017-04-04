Intrinsic Imaging has extensive therapeutic experience and operational excellence in gastrointestinal stromal tumor clinical trials.

Intrinsic Imaging, LLC, an FDA audited and ISO certified medical imaging core lab with extensive therapeutic experience and operational excellence in oncology clinical trials, proudly announces today that it has been awarded a multi-year clinical trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal tumors (GIST).

Throughout this trial, Intrinsic Imaging will provide comprehensive imaging core lab services including, but not limited to, study management, protocol and charter development, image quality control and image processing. In addition, Intrinsic Imaging’s full-time board-certified, fellowship trained radiologists will also evaluate the patients’ tumor response according to the Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST) v1.1 and Choi criteria.

“Intrinsic Imaging has extensive therapeutic experience and operational excellence in gastrointestinal stromal tumor clinical trials,” said Todd A. Joron, BSc., MBA, President & COO at Intrinsic Imaging. “Intrinsic Imaging is proud to provide our expertise in the development of a novel therapeutic for GIST patients.”

Within its team of 70 full-time, board certified radiologists, Intrinsic Imaging’s oncology group consists of 12 radiologists with an extensive breadth of experience in clinical trials involving carcinomas, sarcomas, myelomas and lymphomas. The oncology team also has significant expertise in a range of assessment criterion including, but not limited to, BIRADS, Cheson,Choi, irRECIST, Lugano, Macdonald, mRecist, PERCIST, RANO and RECIST.

Stromal or mesenchymal neoplasms affecting the gastrointestinal tract can present as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GISTs). GISTs are most often located in the stomach and proximal small intestine, but can occur in any portion of the alimentary tract including occasionally in the omentum, mesentery and peritoneum.

About Intrinsic Imaging, LLC

Located in Bolton, Massachusetts and San Antonio, Texas, Intrinsic Imaging is an FDA audited, ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 22301 and ISO 27001 certified and GAMP®5 compliant medical imaging core lab specializing in providing imaging core lab services for clinical trials. With its team of more than seventy full-time board-certified, fellowship trained radiologists, robust and scalable clinical imaging technologies and its ISO certified quality management systems, Intrinsic Imaging is ideally positioned to provide unprecedented imaging core lab services around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.IntrinsicImaging.com