CBC National Bank, headquartered in Fernandina Beach, with branches in Fernandina Beach, Ocala and The Villages, Fla., and Beaufort and Port Royal, S.C., and with its mortgage banking division headquartered in Atlanta, today announced that the mortgage division has been named by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution to its 2017 Top Workplaces list for the third consecutive year.

For 2017 CBC ranked 4th among the top 50 midsized companies receiving this honor.

More than 2,500 companies were nominated or asked to participate in the 2017 Top Workplaces awards by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and its partner, Workplace Dynamics. Workplace Dynamics then anonymously surveyed employees at 275 metro companies that agreed to participate, an all-time high in the six years of the Top Workplaces program. Each company required a survey response rate of at least 35 percent for employees based in metro Atlanta.

“To be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Workplace Dynamics. “And who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture every day − the employees. Time and time again, our research has proven that what’s most important to them is a strong belief in where the organization is headed, how it’s going to get there, and the feeling that everyone is in it together.”

“It is a testament to all of our employees that CBC National Bank’s mortgage division has been recognized by an independent organization as one of top workplaces in Atlanta for three consecutive years – and has reached No. 4 among our midsized company peers,” said Charles Wagner, president of CBC National Bank. “The division has been a strong performer for many years, owing to their exemplary work, which is a direct result of their belief in our company’s direction and their knowledge that they are valued and treated with respect.”

About CBC National Bank

CBC National Bank, headquartered in Fernandina Beach, Fla., provides a full range of consumer and business banking services through full-service banking offices in Fernandina Beach, Ocala and The Villages, Fla., and Beaufort and Port Royal, S.C. The company’s residential mortgage banking division, headquartered in Atlanta, includes traditional retail and wholesale lending, as well as a National Retail Group that has lending offices in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Ohio. The company’s government guaranteed lending division originates SBA loans primarily in Jacksonville, Ft. Myers, Tampa and Vero Beach, Fla., Greensboro, N.C., Atlanta and Beaufort. For more information about CBC National Bank, please visit http://www.cbcnationalbank.com. For more information about the company’s residential mortgage banking division, please visit http://www.cbcnationalbankmortgage.com.

About Coastal Banking Company Inc.

Coastal Banking Company Inc., headquartered in Beaufort, S.C., is the $561.4 million-asset bank holding company of CBC National Bank. The company’s common stock is publicly traded on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol CBCO. For more information, please visit the company's website, http://www.coastalbanking.com.