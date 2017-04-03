Armstrong Teasdale, a law firm with offices across the United States and in China, proudly announces the addition of Intellectual Property partner Tracey S. Truitt and of counsel Kelley A. Schnieders. The two attorneys have extensive experience in intellectual property matters related to agribusiness and food, biotechnology and life sciences.

Tracey S. Truitt

Truitt has nearly 20 years of experience in intellectual property law and serves clients of all sizes across industries including agribusiness, food, health care, biotechnology and life sciences. He counsels clients on patent and trademark acquisition, licensing, enforcement issues, due diligence, prosecution, litigation and other general business matters.

A testament to the quality of his work, Truitt has been serving many of his clients for over a decade. He is dedicated to gaining in-depth knowledge about each client’s invention and the technology surrounding it. This enables him to develop strategies and arguments that will impact their bottom line and drive success throughout their product portfolio.

Prior to joining Armstrong Teasdale, Truitt was in private practice at another firm in Kansas City. He earned his J.D. and master’s in intellectual property from the Franklin Pierce Law Center and B.S. from the University of Nebraska. Truitt is admitted to practice law in Missouri, and before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.

Kelley A. Schnieders

With over 10 years of experience, Schnieders serves clients on intellectual property matters related to the biological arts, chemical arts, medical technology, food science and other health care-related technology. She is skilled in both U.S. and foreign patent prosecution and primarily handles opinion work and patent strategy for her clients. Schnieders also assists in the development, maintenance and protection of both foreign and domestic trademark portfolios.

Her practical lab experience and background in genetics enable her to better relate to clients and make her an invaluable asset when protecting their inventions. She also has extensive experience in the animal health industry.

Prior to joining Armstrong Teasdale, Schnieders was in private practice at another firm in Kansas City. She also previously served a judicial externship under the Honorable Scott O. Wright in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri. Further, Schnieders has experience as a legal intern in the Technology Transfer, Intellectual Property and Commercialization Department at the University of Kansas Medical Center Research Institute.

She earned her J.D. from the University of Missouri–Kansas City and B.S. in genetics from the University of Kansas. Schnieders is admitted to practice law in Missouri, Kansas and before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Truitt and Schnieders are based in the firm’s Kansas City Office.

