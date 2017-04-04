Delta Dental of California and its affiliates today named Kevin Jackson as senior vice president of strategy.

Jackson will develop and guide corporate strategy and identify and develop new sources of revenue for the organization’s lines of business.

A 31-year veteran of the company, Jackson has held executive leadership positions in underwriting and actuarial for the past decade. He also has extensive experience in national account management, product marketing and sales.

About Delta Dental of California

Delta Dental of California, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., Delta Dental of Pennsylvania and Delta Dental Insurance Company, along with their affiliated companies, together provide dental benefits to 34.5 million people in 15 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. All are part of the Delta Dental Plans Association, whose member companies collectively cover more than 73 million people nationwide.

