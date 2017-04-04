Industrial Scientific Introduces the iAssign™ Beacon

Industrial Scientific, the global leader in gas detection, is pleased to introduce iAssign™ Beacons. These beacons use iAssign™ Technology to automatically assign site names to Ventis™ Pro Series gas monitors and other compatible products within a defined range. Site assignments change automatically as a Ventis Pro user leaves one defined beacon area and moves to another, simply and accurately connecting users, sites, and events.

Determining the location of an individual within a facility or plant can be challenging. The beacon continuously broadcasts a site identifier, which triggers the site to be updated on the user’s device. iAssign Beacon zones are programmable between 1 and 30 meters. Permission levels can also be programmed in each beacon. iAssign provides a more complete picture of what’s happening across a worksite, enabling safety managers to take action to prevent repeated hazards.

iAssign Beacons solve the challenge of real-time location identification, enabling:



Real-time access control, safety suggestions, and permission-level alerts when entering restricted areas

More precise, consistent site recording when technology like GPS is not available

Clarity around worker and location names in instrument data log files

“iAssign Technology is a simple solution for a big problem that many customers face,” said Scott Jubeck, director of product management, instrumentation. “Knowing that workers repeatedly run into a high gas exposure at ‘Valve 37’ is an opportunity to correct a potentially deadly hazard before it’s too late.”

For more information on beacons and iAssign Technology, visit http://www.indsci.com/iassign.

About Industrial Scientific Corporation

As the global leader in gas detection, Industrial Scientific provides gas detection products and services that keep workers safe in hazardous environments. The company’s 700 employees in 21 countries are committed to preserving human life, and have dedicated their careers to eliminating death on the job by the year 2050. Established in 1985 and headquartered in Pittsburgh (USA), Industrial Scientific also has operations based in Arras (France) and Shanghai (China), and provides technical services to customers from local service centers around the world. Industrial Scientific is the parent company to Predictive Solutions Corporation (http://www.predictivesolutions.com). For more information, visit http://www.indsci.com.