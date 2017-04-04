The addition of WPC expands our solutions to improve financial, operational and clinical performance that empower health care providers to focus on delivering care.

Intermedix Corporation, a leader in the health care information technology industry, announced Tuesday the completion of its acquisition of WPC Healthcare to expand its data science capabilities.

In 2015, Intermedix announced the creation of its analytics business unit designed to identify key trends across quality, clinical, operational, utilization and financial metrics with the ultimate goal of improving provider performance, quality of care and organizational operations. The addition of WPC Healthcare enhances that objective with the addition of machine learning and predictive analytics solutions focused on improving clinical and financial outcomes.

“Data science and machine learning are the future of health care," said Joel Portice, CEO of Intermedix. “The addition of WPC to our suite of solutions is a testament to our company’s commitment to further our investment in health care data analytics in order to assist our customers in managing care and optimizing their revenue cycle.”

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, WPC Healthcare is a data analytics company that uses machine learning to make predictions about health care conditions providing early notification to health care providers and, ultimately, saving lives while decreasing costs.

“As a team, we have been able to create significant innovation in the health care environment and have developed solutions over the years that have truly saved lives,” said Ray Guzman, CEO of WPC. “By joining Intermedix, we now have the right partner to take our expertise to market and share our solutions on a much wider scale.”

Guzman has led WPC since 2014 and the following year the organization became an independent company after a buyout from Seattle-based Washington Publishing Company. He will join Intermedix as senior vice president of strategy reporting to Joel Portice.

“Ray is a visionary leader committed to making an impact in health care,” said Portice. “We are thrilled to have him, and the rest of the WPC organization, join our Intermedix team.”

The WPC data science team will join the business analysts and data scientists from Intermedix at the company’s headquarters and innovation lab in Nashville.

“As a team, we will bring our extensive data science expertise to Intermedix and help drive innovations to not only our existing solutions but to other Intermedix solutions as well,” said Guzman.

The acquisition of WPC also represents the addition of the first clinical analytics solution for Intermedix.

“In the coming years health care will continue to evolve and experience rapid change,” said Portice. “As such, we believe that we need to further integrate the business of health care to health care delivery. By doing this, we will drive significant improvement in revenue cycle and practice management for the industry.”

The acquisition leverages both companies’ strong portfolios in health care analytics—an industry that is projected to reach over 24 billion by 2021.

"The addition of WPC expands our solutions to improve financial, operational and clinical performance that empower health care providers to focus on delivering care,” concluded Portice.

About Intermedix

Intermedix is a global leader pioneering innovations in data analytics and cloud-based technology to deliver best-in-class revenue cycle management, practice management and emergency management solutions. The company supports more than 500,000 emergency preparedness and response incidents around the world and enables more than 15,000 health care providers to focus on delivering excellence in patient care.