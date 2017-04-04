Ushio America Introduces New Ubiquity LED T5 Direct Replace Lamps

Tested to NSF standards, these Ubiquity LED T5 Direct Replace lamps are ETL Sanitation Listed and suitable for use in areas where food is prepared.

Ushio America proudly introduces a new LED T5 Direct Replacement lamps to its Ubiquity™ series. The Ubiquity LED T5 Direct Replace lamps offer an easy and safe energy-saving retrofit solution for F54T5 fluorescent lamps on most Programmed-Start electronic ballasts.

There’s no need to rewire fixtures or disconnect ballasts. Just replace the existing fluorescent tube with the Ubiquity LED T5 tube for instant energy savings. It’s easy and energy efficient! By not tampering with the fixture wiring or bypassing the ballast, the original UL and CSA Listing on every fixture is preserved.

The Ubiquity LED T5 Direct Replace lamps are made with a shatterproof glass tube. Glass provides very good thermal conductivity and transparence. The tube is frosted to prevent glare and allow the 240° visible light area to create a quality lighted environment. Tested to NSF standards, these lamps are ETL Sanitation Listed and suitable for use in areas where food is prepared.

These DLC qualified lamps are available in 4000K and 5000K color temperatures and have the fit, form, and function of traditional T5 fluorescent lamps. USHIO is proud to stand behind these 50,000 hour rated life LED lamps with a 5-year warranty.

For more information on the Ubiquity LED T5 Direct Replacement lamps or any of the other lighting-edge technologies from Ushio America, Inc., visit http://www.USHIO.com or call 800.838.7446.

About Ushio America, Inc.

Ushio America, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of Specialty and General Illumination lighting solutions based in Cypress, California. Established in 1967 as a subsidiary of Ushio, Inc., in Tokyo, Japan, USHIO now carries over 2,500 General Lighting and Specialty products. These Lighting-Edge Technologies™ are provided to a variety of industries such as general illumination, audio-visual, photographic, stage, studio and television, semiconductor, printed circuit, video projection, cinema, UV curing, germicidal, horticulture, graphic arts, flashlight, scientific, medical, dental, ophthalmic, infra-red heating, and many others. For more information, visit http://www.USHIO.com.

###