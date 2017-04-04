Industrial Scientific Introduces New Ventis™ Slide-on Pump

Industrial Scientific, the global leader in gas detection, is pleased to introduce a new version of the Ventis™ Slide-on Pump. The new pump is compatible with both Ventis™ MX4 and Ventis™ Pro Series Multi-Gas Monitors and is ideal for workers who typically wear their gas monitors for personal protection but occasionally require a pump for confined space entries or remote sampling applications. The Ventis Slide-on Pump reduces the need for workers to carry two or more gas detection instruments at one time.

Additional benefits of the Ventis Slide-on Pump include:



Convenient sampling – Draw air samples from up to 50 feet away

Easy set up – No tools are required to attach or remove the pump from the monitor

Interchangeable batteries – Monitors and pumps use the same type of battery packs and chargers making them easy to exchange

“The Ventis Slide-on Pump gives workers more flexibility in the field,” said Josh Futrell, senior product manager, instrumentation. “Making it compatible with the Ventis Pro, one of the most versatile, user-friendly instruments available, is a great step toward keeping workers focused on the job at hand rather than managing excess safety equipment.”

For more information about the Ventis Slide-on Pump, visit http://www.indsci.com/products/multi-gas-detectors/ventis/vsp/

About Industrial Scientific Corporation

As the global leader in gas detection, Industrial Scientific provides gas detection products and services that keep workers safe in hazardous environments. The company’s 700 employees in 21 countries are committed to preserving human life, and have dedicated their careers to eliminating death on the job by the year 2050. Established in 1985 and headquartered in Pittsburgh (USA), Industrial Scientific also has operations based in Arras (France) and Shanghai (China), and provides technical services to customers from local service centers around the world. Industrial Scientific is the parent company to Predictive Solutions Corporation (http://www.predictivesolutions.com). For more information, visit http://www.indsci.com.