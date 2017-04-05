SCUF IMPACT for PlayStation 4 and PC We have totally re-engineered the extremities and curvature of the controller to offer an alternative for multiple hand sizes whilst creating space for four paddles.

Scuf Gaming continues to evolve the gamer’s experience with the launch of two new SCUF controllers for use with PlayStation 4 and PC; SCUF IMPACT and SCUF Infinity 4PS PRO. Both controllers are feature rich with advances in eight functional areas, including the addition of interchangeable paddles (which require no screws) for improved durability and comfort. Both SCUF controllers also benefit from new board technology, offering a choice of wireless Bluetooth connectivity or wired connectivity through USB communication. This is especially appealing to competitive gamers where wired connectivity is preferred.

SCUF IMPACT

The SCUF IMPACT offers a completely new controller experience and includes four removable paddles that are recessed into the back of the controller body for more ergonomic paddle play, improved cable retention and an entirely new ergonomic design; making it the most advanced SCUF controller yet. Scuf Gaming has totally re-engineered the shape and ergonomics of this controller by molding it to fit your hands perfectly for paddle play. The SCUF IMPACT is marginally larger than the Infinity 4PS PRO, stretching 6mm wider to cater for the additional 2 paddles. Prepare to up your game to the next level with more flexing and less reaching - this controller is truly game changing!

SCUF Infinity 4PS PRO

Leveraging IP and functionality from the highly acclaimed SCUF Infinity series, Scuf Gaming has updated many features and is proud to launch the fully modular SCUF Infinity 4PS PRO. With the Infinity 4PS PRO, you benefit from two removable paddles which are recessed into the back of the controller body, improved switch technology and circuit boards for better click through rates on the paddles, while maintaining the familiarity of the SCUF Infinity 4PS.

Duncan Ironmonger, CEO & Founder of Scuf Gaming said, “Innovating and continually raising the bar to offer new levels of functionality, comfort and customization is what drives us. We’re thrilled to release two new SCUF controllers; 1) The SCUF Infinity 4PS PRO is a wonderful evolution of the Infinity series with advances in technology that answer and exceed the requests of the competitive PlayStation 4 gaming community, including the removable paddles. 2) The SCUF IMPACT is a project we have been working on for the last 15 months and is our best SCUF yet! We have totally re-engineered the extremities and curvature of the controller to offer an alternative for multiple hand sizes whilst creating space for four paddles.”

The SCUF IMPACT and SCUF Infinity 4PS PRO offer several new features to complement SCUF’s patented and patent pending features, including:

Wired Connectivity through USB or Wireless Connectivity through Bluetooth



Play wireless using bluetooth

Or play wired through USB connectivity using a micro USB cable

SCUF Paddle Control System

Determining factor for elite gamers, allowing players to keep their thumbs on thumbsticks while using the back paddles to perform advanced moves

Increased durability in paddles, which are now removable and interchangeable.

NEW removable paddles include a free 12 month paddle replacement policy, should the paddles break during normal use.

NEW recessed paddle design makes paddles even easier to reach, includes grip, grooves and are curved at the end to support your fingertips

Infinity 4PS PRO - Play with 0, 1 or 2 removable paddles

IMPACT - Play with 0, 1, 2, 3 or 4 removable paddles

Interchangeable Thumbstick Control Area

Switch thumbsticks in seconds with the SCUF ring and lock system

SCUF thumbsticks provide an increased surface area for the thumbs to grip

Choose from five color options (black, white, red, blue & green)

Infinity 4PS PRO – choose from 4 thumbstick options; short domed, short concave, long domed, long concave

IMPACT – choose from 5 thumbstick options; short domed, short concave, long domed, long concave or standard PS4 thumbsticks

SCUF Ring and Lock System

Fully removable and customizable rings

Self-lubricating material on the rings ensures that thumbsticks glide seamlessly

Rings provide a secure lock of thumbsticks; won’t fall out off or be misplaced

Rings are available in nine color options (black, grey, white, green, light blue, dark blue, yellow, red, orange, pink and purple*) *IMPACT ONLY

Cable Retention System (IMPACT ONLY)

Improve life of USB connection - Cavity housing to ensure SCUF USB cable is a secure and tight fit

Beneficial for wired connectivity where uninterrupted gameplay is required

Military Grade SCUF Grip - Handcrafted Process

Textured, non-slip surface is ideal for extended hours of gameplay

Choose from five color options (black, red, blue, green and white*) *IMPACT ONLY

SCUF EMR (Electro Magnetic Remapping) Technology

Use SCUF EMR Mag Key for ‘on the fly’ remapping of the back paddles to any face button

Simultaneously press the face button and paddle you want to assign - job done

Controller Size

Infinity 4PS PRO - 6.33 x 3.91 x 2.83 inches (16.15 x 9.93 x 7.17 cm)– shape familiarity and two paddle play

IMPACT - 6.77 x 4.06 x 2.72 inches (17.20 x 10.30 x 6.91 cm) – completely new shape designed for multiple hand sizes and four paddle play

SCUF Trigger System comes with three core features:

Quick Shift Trigger Stops

Quick Shift Trigger Stops enable the user to activate various activation points on the trigger stop

Reduction of unnecessary trigger movement past the activation point – great for shooter games!

Adjustable Hair Trigger Mechanism

Mechanically tune to make weapon fire a one tap process by eliminating unnecessary latency

Activate with an easy turn of the SCUF key

Primarily used in shooter games

Trigger Covers and Trigger Extenders

Fully removable and easily clip onto triggers

Improve trigger accuracy and hand comfort

Extend the natural parameters of the controller to suit larger hand sizes

Choose from six color options (black, white, red, blue, green and yellow)

The SCUF Infinity 4PS PRO pricing starts at $129.95, €129.95 & £99.99 and SCUF IMPACT pricing starts at $139.95, €139.95 & £109.99. Both models are compatible with PlayStation 4 and PC.

As a special introductory offer, SCUF is offering a fully loaded controller option with all spectrum colors: the SCUF Infinity 4PS PRO is priced at $179.95, €179.95 & £149.99, and the SCUF IMPACT is priced at $189.95, €189.95 & £159.99 for a limited time.

For additional information please visit scufgaming.com.

About Scuf Gaming

Scuf Gaming®, global leader and innovator of gaming peripherals and winner of eSports Industry Awards for “Best Hardware” in 2016, provides tactical gear for elite gamers where over 90% of the top professional gamers in the world use SCUF. Selling high-end accessories and customized gaming controllers for console and PC, SCUF offers a number of functional and design features custom built to increase hand use and improve gameplay. Built to specification, SCUF controllers cater to competitive and casual gamers who recognize that one size does not fit all. The SCUF controller has features, which are covered by 29 granted patents, and another 68 pending; protecting 3 key areas of a controller; back control functions and handles, trigger control mechanisms and thumbstick control area.