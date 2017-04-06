“Seacoast’s goal is to provide fast access and easy-to-use information to the providers who utilize LabConnect in their offices,” commented John Herring, President and CEO of Seacoast Laboratory Data Systems.

Seacoast Laboratory Data Systems, a nationwide leader in providing customizable software solutions and services for commercial and hospital outreach laboratories, recently announced the addition of Result Trending to LabConnect3.

Result Trending offers a quick view of both current and historical results, in an easy to interpret chart. Clients can select from either a line or bar graph format. The graph includes the reference range for the assay, as well as collected date for each plotted result. In addition, all charted results are tabulated in the associated grid view.

Trending is a useful tool for monitoring any type of serial result, such as PT/INR, Hemoglobin A1C, or markers such as CA-125 and PSA.

Seacoast’s LabConnect3 for SurroundLab™ delivers any number of document types, to a single web page. The possibilities are unlimited, and are cross-functional, meaning both Lab and AR type information can be made available in a single, easy to use web site.

“Seacoast’s goal is to provide fast access and easy-to-use information to the providers who utilize LabConnect in their offices. This new Result Trending enhancement continues our progress toward that goal,” commented John Herring, President and CEO of Seacoast Laboratory Data Systems.



Since 1986 Seacoast Laboratory Data Systems has been providing quality customizable software solutions and services to commercial and hospital outreach laboratories nationwide. Seacoast offers the industry leading SurroundLabTM suite of high throughput clinical and financial products, custom application development, and application enhancement. By focusing our efforts entirely on commercial and outreach laboratories, we understand the unique problems and demands faced by our clients and provide the products and services critical to meeting these challenges head-on. Please visit us at http://www.sldsi.com/slscan.

